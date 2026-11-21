St John Bosco secured a CIF-SS Division 1 semifinal victory over Santa Margarita at Saddleback College on November 20, 2026, highlighted by DJ Tubbs first quarter touchdown.

St John Bosco defeated Santa Margarita in the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinal football game on Friday, November 20, 2026. The matchup took place at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, delivering a high-stakes contest for the Southern California high school football community.

St John Bosco Semifinal Victory Highlights

Wide receiver DJ Tubbs established the tone early with a first-quarter touchdown run. Offensive lineman Elisha Mueller joined Tubbs in celebrating the score, marking a pivotal moment for the St John Bosco offense. Quarterback Matthew Smith orchestrated the aerial attack, consistently delivering precise throws throughout the quarter.

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The defensive unit also played a crucial part in securing the win. Defensive back Kingston Fatu tackled Santa Margarita tight end Luke Gazzaniga, preventing potential gains. Running back Maliq Allen demonstrated his agility by breaking tackles while carrying the ball, providing additional offensive spark for the team.

Santa Margarita Offensive Resistance

Santa Margarita responded with determined offensive plays to counter the St John Bosco pressure. Wide receiver Kiyan Callis utilized his speed to execute breakaway runs, frequently looking over his shoulder to track St John Bosco defensive back Prentice Jones Jr. Callis maintained focus despite Jones staying closely on his heels during critical drives.

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The Santa Margarita offense faced significant challenges from the St John Bosco defensive line. Tight end Luke Gazzaniga was targeted effectively by the St John Bosco secondary, limiting big-play opportunities for the Mustangs. The defensive effort by St John Bosco helped neutralize the Santa Margarita offensive scheme.

Regional Semifinal Action Overview

While St John Bosco dominated in Mission Viejo, other regions saw intense semifinal action across Southern California. San Pedro advanced in the L.A. City Section Open Division semifinal by overcoming Crenshaw. Receiver Justin Rodriguez showcased his skills by cutting back on receptions against the Crenshaw defense.

San Pedro defensive pressure was evident throughout the game. Joey Garcia recorded a sack on Crenshaw quarterback Ethan Grant, disrupting passing plays. Quarterback Ethan Grant struggled under pressure, often throwing the ball away or being sacked by defenders like Nehemiah Gaither.

Other Divisional Playoff Results

In the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinal, Centennial High School in Corona hosted Sierra Canyon. Centennial running back Malaki Davis rushed the ball effectively to score a touchdown against the Sierra Canyon defense. Sierra Canyon attempted to respond with running back Jaxsen Stokes, who was tackled by Centennial defensive back Andre Pommells.

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South Torrance competed in a separate matchup against Crescenta Valley on November 20th, 2026. The Spartans relied on quarterback Denver Schneider to lead the offense, with Schneider rushing the ball to gain necessary yardage. The South Torrance offense huddled frequently to coordinate plays against the Crescenta Valley defense, maintaining pressure on their opponents.