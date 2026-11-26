In 2025, Sugden was diagnosed with Stage 1B kidney cancer and underwent successful surgery to remove the tumor. Now, he's back coaching in the state playoffs — and “everything this year means more.”

Tom Sugden won’t hit the snooze button after his 5 a.m. wake up Thanksgiving morning. The 42-year-old St. Joseph’s Prep offensive coordinator will pop right up, he said.

He had been looking forward to Thanksgiving practice for months. He’ll lean over and give his sleeping wife Karleigh a kiss on the cheek, then tiptoe to his young daughters’ room and leave a peck on their foreheads before he takes the sunrise drive to practice at Temple’s Edberg-Olson Hall on Broad and Diamond.

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The 40-minute ride from his home in Harleysville, Montgomery County , he said, will be filled with thankful memories that he can still be a husband, a father, a coach and a teacher. It will be filled with the recollections of staring at his own mortality, sitting in the waiting room of an MRI office last October, looking at his phone with his head down after the results of a CT scan revealed a mass the size of an egg pushing against his right kidney.