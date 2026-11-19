The Hawks are back in the state playoff bracket, while District 1 features several top-tier matchups through three classifications. Here’s what to know about this weekend's first-round games.

John Boggs had been down that tunnel before. It was dark, miserable, and an experience the 6-foot, 215-pound St. Joseph’s Prep senior linebacker did not want to relive.

He felt a different voice had to be heard late last season, which rolled over into this season and a leadership role. The Hawks finished 5-5 in 2025 and were out of the state playoffs for the first time in over a decade. It was also the first time the Hawks finished with five losses or more in a season since 2010 when they went 4-6 in legendary coach Gabe Infante’s first year.

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So, on Nov. 3 at Temple’s training complex, the first practice after St. Joe’s Prep lost the Catholic League Red Division title in a 21-17 loss to Roman Catholic on Oct. 31, it was Boggs who called the Hawks in together before any of Prep’s coaches arrived. The Princeton-bound Boggs said he had to address it before the season unraveled. Wearing No. 10 has a high significance at St. Joe’s Prep.

It’s a leadership number; it’s a digit traditionally given to the program’s rock. It’s the number Boggs was appointed.

“I told the team that this would not be the end of our season, we saw what happened last year, and I wanted us to have a Thanksgiving Day practice, which was a staple of the Prep program,” Boggs said. “Waking up Thanksgiving Day morning to see my team and coaches that I love; I refuse to not let that happen. I told the team this won’t happen again, not while I’m on this team, not while I’m the captain.

We’re not going out like we did last year . I knew we would come together and figure it out. ” The Hawks did.

They upset Roman, 10-7, on Sunday in the Catholic League 6A classification championship — thanks to an improbable Jett Harrison fourth-quarter one-handed catch — and will advance to PIAA District 12 6A championship against Public League champion Northeast on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Northeast High School. St. Joe’s Prep is 9-2 overall.

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The Hawks lost two starting quarterbacks that transferred this season, had a third starter lost to injury for five games, and for a time had their fourth-string quarterback starting during a crucial portion. Boggs said this had to be a players-led program, not a coaches-led program. He also stressed that the winning culture, created by Infante and maintained by current coach Tim Roken, had some cracks that needed to be spackled.

“This has to be said: That had nothing to do with the coaching. It had everything to do with us the players, including me,” Boggs said.

“This year we have restarted entire practices because we did not meet Coach Roken’s standard. I’ll admit it, we may not have as much talent as past Prep teams. We have a great player, Jett Harrison, and our coaching staff is the best in the state, probably the country. Our coaching staff had nothing to do with last year’s failures.

It was entirely the players taking it on themselves to not represent the brand the right way.

“I refuse to hear excuses. We had to get back to our roots. Someone had to speak up so we didn’t fall like we did last year. Northeast is a great program, but we go into that game with the confidence of beating probably the best team in the state.

That’s a testament to our program and the trust and love we have for each other. Watching the game film on Monday, it’s why I was happy to see our coaches get so emotional after we beat . ” Roken said he has depended on Boggs to lead this team and admits St. Joe’s Prep would not be where it is without his leadership.

Boggs is a three-time Catholic League champion wrestler at 215 pounds and has known winning on the football field as consecutive state champions his freshman and sophomore years. When the Hawks faced adversity, it was Boggs who was the calming force.

“He is the one holding everyone accountable, including himself, because he calls our defense and is the one who makes sure everyone is lined up,” Roken said. “What John has gotten really good at trusting his teammates around him will do their jobs. He’s the kind of young man every coach wants in their program.

” District 1 Class 6A semifinals No. 4 Spring-Ford at No. 1 Downingtown East Friday at 7 p.m. Downingtown East is playing with the special motivation that is the last season for Cougars’ legendary coach Mike Matta. Downingtown East will be playing without a special talent, Notre Dame-bound edge rusher Abraham Sesay, who faced a season-ending injury in East’s 31-28 victory over Coatesville on Oct. 23.

The Cougars do have junior tailback Juelz Chiron-Robinson, who rushed for a career-best 247 yards in East’s 30-27 district quarterfinal victory over Ches-Mont League rival Coatesville. Matta and East have never won a PIAA District 1 football championship. The original Downingtown High School won District 1 titles in 1994 and 1996 before splitting into Downingtown East and West entering the 2003 season. Spring-Ford is riding an eight-game winning streak.

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The Rams’ only loss this season came against Downingtown East, 35-7, on Sept. 18, when Chiron-Robinson rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns in that game. No. 11 Council Rock South at No. 2 Central Bucks West Friday at 7 p.m. Council Rock South upset No. 7 seed Downingtown West, 28-7, and followed that up by beating North Penn, which was under-seeded at No. 14, 20-13, with the winning score provided by Jerry Rogers with 2:14 to play.

The Golden Hawks will face a CB West team that is riding an eight-game winning streak and averaging 41.6 points during its winning streak. District 1 Class 5A semifinals No. 3 Great Valley at No. 2 Springfield Friday at 7 p.m. This may be the game of the weekend. This is the best Great Valley has been in over two decades, when the Patriots started their 2004 season 11-0.

The Patriots are led by junior tailback Beau Kosmalski, who has rushed for a school-career record, a single-season record and single-game record this season. He is the leading rusher in Pennsylvania and No. 23 overall in the country. Springfield had its eight-game, 34-quarter shutout streak stopped last week in a 22-17 victory over No. 7 Upper Perkiomen.

No. 4 Garnet Valley at No. 1 Chester Saturday at 1 p.m. Chester’s Mekhi Wyche has stepped in at quarterback for Kenjai Gatling, who is ineligible for the postseason due to PIAA transfer rules, and has guided the Clippers to two district playoff victories, including a 14-13 win over Del-Val League rival Interboro last week. Interboro led 13-0 before Chester sophomore tailback Kanif Doward put Chester on the board.

Garnet Valley will need to contain Clippers’ freshman tailback Sa’Mhad Williams, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards this season. Garnet Valley is riding a five-game winning streak and has the added motivation of making up for the 38-7 loss to Chester in last year’s district quarterfinals. Garnet Valley senior defensive back Nick D’Antonio had two picks in the Jags’ 42-7 district quarterfinal win over West Chester Henderson, one went for a touchdown.

PIAA Class 4A Cardinal O’Hara vs. District 1 Pottsgrove Friday at Boyertown, 7 p.m. O’Hara is looking to reach a second straight trip to the state semifinals and beyond, while Pottsgrove won the District 1 Class 4A championship and has qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2018. PIAA Class 3A Archbishop Wood vs. District 2 Scranton Prep Friday at Scranton High School, 7 p.m. Scranton Prep has outscored its last three opponents 150-25.

Wood is having a good season, sliding under the radar after winning Catholic League Class 3A title, its first postseason title since the Vikings beat Cheltenham in the PIAA Class 5A state championship in 2019. The 2,063 yards rushing makes Wood running back D’Andre Webb the sixth running back in the state who has rushed for over 2,000 yards this season.

PIAA Class 2A West Catholic vs. District 3 Upper Dauphin , Friday at West Perry, 7 p.m. West’s only loss came in a 38-0 shutout to O’Hara on Sept. 18. Since then, the Burrs have won eight-straight games. Upper Dauphin has won seven of its last eight games.

PIAA Class 1A Belmont Charter vs. District 11 Williams Valley , Friday at Catasauqua High School , 7 p.m. Williams Valley’s only loss this season was against perennial state powerhouse South Columbia back on Sept. 4. The Vikings have since won 10 straight games. Belmont Charter, which reached Class 1A state semis last year, played the more competitive schedule. Other notes Lansdale Catholic names head coach On Monday, Lansdale Catholic announced Joe Whitesell as the Crusaders’ head coach.

Whitesell was Lansdale Catholic’s defensive coordinator this season and was elevated as interim coach after Dom D’Addona resigned on Oct. 12 during his eighth season. D’Addona led the Crusaders to a 12-3 record last year and to the PIAA 2A state semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Southern Columbia. Lansdale Catholic finished 1-9 and shutout four times this season.