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Parts of Bluff Street in St. George were shut down Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 26, 2026, after an underground fire in the city's storm drain system filled the area with heavy smoke.

The St. George Fire Department said it still does not know the source of large amounts of smoke that came from storm drains Thanksgiving night. The department found that the smoke was not toxic but could irritate people’s lungs. Heavy smoke began around 8 p.m. Thanksgiving night, coming from storm drains along SR-18 to Sunset Boulevard. A movie theater was evacuated, and a restaurant was told to shelter in place.

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Crews worked until 4 a.m. and flooded the drains to stop the fire. The smoke is gone, though a smell remains. Homeowner Kenedi Hindmarsh remembered her feelings that night: “I’m kind of freaking out, kind of panicking, because I can’t see anything. It’s all just smoke.