St. George family offers free Thanksgiving meals to community for past 53 years
For the past 53 years, one family in St. George has put on a free Thanksgiving meal for the community to ensure everyone has a meal and people to enjoy it with.
For the past 53 years, one family in St. George has put on a free Thanksgiving meal for the community to ensure everyone has a meal and people to enjoy it with.
For the past 53 years, one family in St. George has put on a free Thanksgiving meal for the community to ensure everyone has a meal and people to enjoy it with. This morning, the line went out the door and down the block from the former Red Rock Canyon School, located at 747 E. St. George Blvd.
“It’s a great way to have a delicious dinner with people that are very friendly,” he said. “The food is great. There's a lot of it, and it’s delicious. ” The tradition started back in 1973.
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