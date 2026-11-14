St. Francis defeats Calabasas in rainy Division 6 quarterfinal

St. Francis quarterback Vito Schiada threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score to lead the Golden Knights to a 29-9 victory over Calabasas in a CIF Southern Section Division 6 football quarterfinal. The sophomore completed 14 of 20 passes as St. Francis advanced to the semifinals, where it will host Foothill. Delano Rock caught four passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, Hunter Bendis had six receptions for 77 yards and a score, and Synncere Pitts rushed for 88 yards. Calabasas struggled to establish its running game against the St. Francis defense.

Trinity AudioLA CAÑADA — Rainy conditions did little to slow St. Francis quarterback Vito Schiada, who threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Golden Knights to a 29-9 victory over visiting Calabasas in a CIF Southern Section Division 6 football quarterfinal Friday night.

The sophomore completed 14 of 20 passes and added a 1-yard rushing touchdown as St. Francis advanced to the semifinals, where it will host Foothill next Friday.

Also read Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s Rustic restaurant to close for $2 million makeover

“I love playing in the rain,” Schiada said. “This is football weather. I mean, I think it’s great being out here. I love it.

”Delano Rock caught four passes for 125 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown reception. Hunter Bendis added six receptions for 77 yards and a 35-yard touchdown, while Will O’Connor caught a 25-yard scoring pass. Calabasas coach Cary Harris was familiar with Schiada’s abilities, having coached the quarterback and his brother, Nino, in his youth football program.

Advertisement

“I know what Vito can do, and he’s done a great job this year,” Harris said. “He hits receivers in stride. He makes the right read. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes on the football field.

Especially for being a sophomore, he’s pretty legit. ” St. Francis coach Lance Mitchell also praised Schiada, whose development at quarterback has helped the Golden Knights reach the semifinals.

“Vito has saved our season,” Mitchell said. “He’s a great kid. He doesn’t say much. You don’t have to worry about him running his own show.

He does what he’s supposed to do. ” Sophomore running back Synncere Pitts contributed 88 rushing yards on 14 carries, giving the Golden Knights another offensive weapon alongside Schiada.

Advertisement

“Man, you gotta write his name down, remember him,” Mitchell said. “Synncere’s gonna be a really good player for us for the next few years. ” Calabasas struggled to establish its running game against the St. Francis defense, which limited the Coyotes’ offensive opportunities. The Coyotes lost starting quarterback Dominik Hardy to a leg injury before halftime, forcing backup Noah Belzer into action.

Belzer connected with Korbin Thomas on a 45-yard touchdown pass in the second half, but Calabasas was unable to overcome the deficit.

“They knew what they wanted to take away,” Harris said. “They did a good job of stopping the run early on, so that put us into some tough situations. We had a turnover and gave up a few explosive plays that put us in a tough spot to start the game. ”