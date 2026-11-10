St Francis Blood Relic Displayed in San Francisco Cathedral

A blood relic of St Francis is on view in San Francisco until November 28, marking the first time the artifact left Italy during the 800th anniversary of his death.

A historic 800-year-old relic associated with St. Francis of Assisi is currently on public display in the American city that shares his name. The artifact, which is believed to contain the blood of the Catholic saint, is housed at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption in San Francisco, California. This rare exhibition remains open to the public until November 28, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to view the sacred object. The display coincides with a significant milestone in religious history, as this year marks the 800th anniversary of the death of St. Francis of Assisi.

Historic Relic Arrives from Italy

This exhibit holds special significance because the artifact is being shown outside of Italy for the first time in its recorded history. The Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption describes the exhibit as the Bandage Relic of the Stigmata of Saint Francis of Assisi, which is associated with the sacred mountain of La Verna. The cathedral states that this relic recalls one of the most profound mystical encounters in the history of the Church. The bandage serves as a tangible link to the profound spiritual experiences that defined the life of the saint, drawing thousands of visitors and pilgrims to the cathedral throughout its run.

Also read Mysterious blood-soaked relic linked to history's most beloved saint, St Francis of Assisi, goes on display

The Origin of the Holy Stigmata

The historical basis for this relic dates back to the year 1224, when St. Francis was immersed in prayer and contemplation at La Verna. During this time of deep spiritual devotion, Saint Francis received the holy stigmata, which are the wounds of Christ Crucified imprinted upon his own body. This event made him a living image of the Passion of Our Lord, creating a profound connection between the saint and the suffering of Jesus. The humble bandage evokes the mystery of his suffering, his total conformity to Christ, and the extraordinary grace that united the Poverello of Assisi so intimately to the Crucified Savior.

Expert Perspectives on Saint Francis

Candida Moss, the Edward Cadbury professor of theology at the University of Birmingham, provided expert commentary on the enduring popularity of St. Francis. She told Fox that St. Francis is beloved largely due to his life's journey, which begins with relatable human desires. Moss explained that he started off just like everyone else, wanting to be a knight before undergoing a dramatic change in his life path. He later chose to minister to the poor and is the subject of many endearing stories, such as those about him preaching to birds, which highlight his devotion to God.

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Legacy of Poverty and Followers

The life of St. Francis of Assisi was defined by a radical commitment to poverty, a lifestyle that drew thousands of followers during his lifetime. Many of these early followers later became known as Franciscan friars, establishing a religious order that continues to this day. The Catholic Center at the University of Georgia notes that this aspect of his life is a really important part of church history. Candida Moss emphasized the importance of seeing the relic for yourself, stating that it offers a direct connection to this pivotal moment in religious heritage and the radical holiness of the saint who bore the wounds of Christ.

San Francisco Named for the Saint

The city hosting this exhibit, San Francisco, has deep historical roots tied directly to the life of the saint. The Misión San Francisco de Asís was founded on October 9, 1776, as a mission in the 1700s. The settlement was named for St. Francis of Assisi, who is the founder of the Franciscan Order. The site was also commonly known as Mission Dolores owing to the presence of a nearby creek named Arroyo de los Dolores, or Creek of Sorrows. This historical connection underscores the deep reverence for St. Francis in the region and explains the significance of housing such a rare artifact in San Francisco.