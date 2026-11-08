St Ewe Free Range Eggs: How Rebecca Tonks Built a 77 Million Business in Cornwall

Rebecca Tonks grew St Ewe Free Range Eggs from a family farm sideline into a British food powerhouse. Discover how the company reached £77 million in sales.

Rebecca Tonks has transformed a small poultry sideline at her family's dairy farm in Truro, Cornwall, into St Ewe Free Range Eggs, one of Britain's fastest-growing food firms. The 50-year-old entrepreneur has spent two decades turning the business into a major player that now packs and sells 300 million eggs annually across the United Kingdom.

Based in Cornwall, the family-owned company employs 140 staff members and sources its product from 1.3 million hens roaming pastures on 55 independent farms. This operational scale and sustainable approach earned St Ewe a spot in this year's league of 100 fastest-growing British firms, marking a significant achievement for a rural enterprise.

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Core Business Growth and Revenue Metrics

The company recorded a substantial 88 percent rise in sales over the past three years, culminating in a total revenue of £77 million. This financial growth reflects a strategic pivot from regional distribution to a national presence, supported by major retail partnerships including Ocado, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, and Asda.

While traditional supermarkets remain key channels, 30 percent of St Ewe's output is now directed toward the hospitality sector, supplying hotels and restaurants. Notable clients include London's swish Langan's Brasserie, where top chef Michel Roux features St Ewe selections like Eggs Benedict and Eggs Royale on the breakfast menu, validating the brand's premium quality.

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Supply Chain Control and Strategic Expansion

Tonks took over the farm from her parents, Richard and Christine, in 2004, initially focusing on eggs to supplement income when milk prices were insufficient. The company launched its own brand in 2007, adopting eye-catching deep blue packaging to distinguish itself at local farmers' markets and establish direct consumer connections.

This shift allowed the firm to regain control of its supply chain, receiving direct feedback that refined product offerings. To support this expansion, St Ewe opened a new 50,000sq ft grading, processing, and packaging plant in 2022, funded by HSBC and a £3.6 million grant from the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund administered by Cornwall Council.

Leadership Transition and Corporate Governance

The business structure evolved as Tonks' parents stepped back, prompting the appointment of Justin Cook, former boss of Muller's UK and Irish operations, as chairman this summer. To strengthen the board, Tonks' son Charles and her sister Jemima joined the leadership team, ensuring the family vision remains central to corporate strategy while bringing in seasoned management expertise.

Tonks also established the St Ewe academy, an initiative providing apprenticeships in agricultural and rural industries. This program addresses local employment challenges, offering young people in Cornwall a clear pathway into skilled roles within the sector, reinforcing the company's commitment to regional development.

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Market Position and British Lion Standards

St Ewe positions itself as a provider of high-quality protein, with prices ranging from 0.32p in family packs to 0.58p for deluxe large Rich Yolk eggs. The firm actively promotes the British Lion quality mark, urging consumers to avoid cheaper imports following a summer salmonella outbreak traced to foreign produce.

With the nation consuming 14.5 billion eggs annually, Tonks emphasizes that putting people and hens first is the company's defining principle. By championing British agriculture and sustainable farming practices, St Ewe continues to expand its footprint while maintaining rigorous standards for animal welfare and food safety.