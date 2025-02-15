St. Bonaventure Dominates UMass in College Basketball Matchup

St. Bonaventure University's Chance Moore led the Bonnies to a convincing 73-59 victory over the University of Massachusetts Minutemen.

St. Bonaventure University's Chance Moore led the Bonnies to a 73-59 victory over the University of Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday. Moore contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals off the bench. Lajae Jones added 14 points, shooting 3 of 5 from the field and an impressive 8 for 9 from the free throw line. Noel Brown also had a strong performance with 12 points and seven rebounds.

For the Minutemen, Tarique Foster led the scoring with 14 points and three steals, while Rahsool Diggins added 13 points. Daniel Rivera contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. St. Bonaventure dominated the game, taking the lead with 9:23 remaining in the first half and never relinquishing control. The Bonnies went into halftime with a comfortable 39-26 lead, thanks in part to Jones' seven points. St. Bonaventure continued to build on their lead in the second half, extending it to 54-34 during an 11-2 scoring run. Moore's eight second-half points helped secure the win for the Bonnies





