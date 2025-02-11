St. Augustine Seeks More Funding for Nights of Lights After Traffic and Safety Concerns

The popular Nights of Lights holiday display in St. Augustine overwhelmed the city last season, prompting calls for increased funding to manage traffic, safety, and infrastructure needs.

The wildly popular Nights of Lights holiday light display overwhelmed some parts of St. Augustine last season, leading to significant traffic congestion and safety concerns. The event, which ran for 65 days from late November through the end of January, attracted tens of thousands of visitors, boosting tourism but also straining local infrastructure.

City leaders acknowledged during a recent meeting that they need to secure more funding to ensure the safety and efficient operation of the event in the future.Residents voiced their concerns during the meeting, describing the traffic as nightmarish and expressing worries about pedestrian safety. Isabelle Dixon, a 40-year resident, shared her experience of being unable to reach her home due to standstill traffic on Cordova Street during two nights of the display. Bryce Anderson, a local worker, highlighted the pedestrian traffic as a major issue but urged caution against scaling back the event. He emphasized the importance of managing pedestrian flow and suggested implementing strategies like crosswalk assistance.City commissioners are exploring various long-term solutions to address the challenges posed by the event's popularity. These include constructing a new parking garage at the intersection of King Street and U.S. 1, developing a citywide parking availability app, and leasing the Bank of America parking lot downtown for cooling stations, first-aid services, and additional portable restrooms. However, the implementation of these solutions hinges on securing additional funding for the event. Commissioners plan to discuss funding sources in the coming weeks





