St. Augustine seawall replacement: FDOT begins $19.9M project along A1A

FDOT started its $19.9 million seawall upgrade project Monday. The project will happen in phases and is expected to be completed in Fall of 2027.

‘Inhumane and unacceptable’: Sen. Bernie Sanders criticizes Jacksonville maritime company after worker death, layoffs Cynthia Garris unopposed in St. Augustine mayor candidacy; will become city’s first Black mayor in December‘We can’t use it’: Northside residents frustrated by recurring teen gatherings at community pool– The Florida Department of Transportation has started a $19.9 million project to replace the seawall along State Road A1A from the Bridge of Lions to Charlotte Street in St. Augustine .

Construction began Monday and will be completed in phases, with a targeted finish date of fall 2027. Most of the work will take place on a barge, meaning the majority of construction equipment will be on the water rather than along the road. FDOT Public Information Officer Renata Di Gregorio said the current seawall has reached the end of its service life.

“The fact that we’re going to be able to bring these upgrades to St. Augustine is pretty exciting because we are expecting it to enhance pedestrian safety and mobility,” Di Gregorio said. “It will also further protect the roadway right there from King Tides. ”Pedestrian detours will be limited and phased throughout the project.

“The pedestrian detours that will be in place will only be bit by bit,” Di Gregorio said. “The whole seawall is not being worked on at the same time. And most of them are just going right around where the project limits are on the sidewalk. ”Reactions among those who frequent the seawall area are mixed.

St. Augustine resident Steve Motzel walks his dogs along the seawall regularly and said the changes give him pause.

“As a local, I don’t really care for it too much. It’s very traditional, and they’re making a lot of changes,” Motzel said.

“But it might be necessary. ” He added that he expects to work through the disruption.

“It will certainly be an issue for us, but we’ll get through it. ” Brittney Pugh, who visits her in-laws in St. Augustine about once a year, said she supports the project.

“I think it’s a good idea to keep it if it helps the city not flood as much,” Pugh said. “It’s probably a good thing. ”showing how the project will be completed and what the finished seawall will look like. Maps of planned pedestrian detours are also available as construction phases progress.

You can find those resourcesAriel Schiller joined the News4Jax team as an evening reporter in September of 2023. She comes to Jacksonville from Tallahassee where she worked at ABC27 as a Weekend Anchor/Reporter for 10 months. Elijah joined News4Jax in 2024 and is grateful everyday for the experiences the job brings him.

He graduated from Bethune Cookman University in 2023 and Full Sail University with an MFA in 2024, where he honed his photography skills freelancing and building his own client base in addition to his studies.

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