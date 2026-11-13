St. Augustine outlines Nights of Lights parking options for workers, residents

The city of St. Augustine is offering parking and transportation options for employees and residents as the Nights of Lights season brings increased traffic and demand downtown.

The city of St. Augustine is offering parking and transportation options for employees and residents as the Nights of Lights season brings increased traffic and demand downtown.

Temporary resident parking rules The seasonal Resident Only parking program will run from Nov. 21 through Jan. 18, 2027, in several neighborhoods. The program is expanding to North Davis Shores and parts of South Davis Shores.

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Parking restrictions will apply daily in Uptown, west of San Marco, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; in Abbott Tract, east of San Marco, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and in the Flagler Model Land Company neighborhood from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. In North Davis Shores, restrictions will be in effect daily from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. In South Davis Shores, they will apply from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Commercial San Marco will remain unrestricted.

Residents can download an application from the city’s temporary Resident Only parking page or pick one up at the Customer Service Department, 50 Bridge St. Completed applications may be delivered in person. Up to four hangtags will be issued per property address, and they must be picked up in person. The city said downtown Historic District and adjacent neighborhood zones that already have Resident Only parking do not require an additional temporary permit.

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Parking enforcement staff will monitor neighborhoods and issue citations for illegal parking. Workforce permits do not allow parking in Resident Only zones. Parking options for employees Downtown employees have several workforce parking options . The Toques Place lot, at 24 Toques Place, is full, but reserved parking costs $79.88 per space per month.

Businesses must apply for at least five spaces. At the Granada lot, 78 Bridge St., parking costs $25 per space per month and is available from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays and all day on weekends. Businesses and individual employees may apply. Seasonal workforce parking will be available at the Flagler College garage on Malaga Street during winter break, Dec. 19 through Jan. 15, 2027.

The city also plans to offer free workforce parking at the former Blue Water Jewelers, 500 Anastasia Blvd. , for eligible employees of nearby businesses along the corridor. The Historic Downtown Parking Facility, at 1 Cordova St., offers monthly passes for $32 plus tax. Employees must purchase a pass at the facility’s first-floor customer service window and show proof of employment within the city.

St. Johns County residents with a registered license plate pay $3 per entry. Free shuttles and circulator service Free Park & Ride shuttles will operate on select dates from the St. Johns County Health Department, Broudy’s Lot and San Marco Lot. Additional service from Anastasia Island will be available on Light-Up! Night, Nov. 21.

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Employees are encouraged to review the shuttle schedule and parking locations to see if service hours match their work shifts. The free STAR Circulator operates downtown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Nights of Lights. After 3 p.m., evening service runs only on Anastasia Island, with pickup and drop-off near the east end of the Bridge of Lions. Passengers traveling to or from downtown must walk across the bridge.

Evening service runs until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday on scheduled dates. The city encourages employees, businesses and residents to review parking restrictions, permit requirements and transportation schedules before traveling. More information about the Nights of Lights season is available on the city’s website. Residents with questions about the Resident Only program can call the Parking Division at 904-825-1090.