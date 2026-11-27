For more than 75 years, St. Anthony's has welcomed anyone who walks through its doors. On Thanksgiving, it served its 50 millionth meal.

For the past 23 Thanksgiving s, Diane Horowitz has been exactly where she wanted to be: in a place she wishes would go out of business.

When she started volunteering at St. Anthony's, meal number 50 million was hard to imagine. This Thanksgiving, she was the one serving it.

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"We have pictures on the table and they can point out what they want or don't want and I try to remember everything," she said. For more than 75 years, St. Anthony's has welcomed anyone who walks through its doors. Not just on holidays. Every single day.