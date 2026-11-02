SSSS.Gridman Sequel Confirmed for 2027 with New Ending Theme

The Gridman franchise prepares for its 2027 return as the 10th anniversary sequel confirms its official ending theme "Your Memory" by Sora No Umi and reveals a new narrative focus.

The Gridman franchise has taken a significant step toward its highly anticipated 2027 return with the official confirmation of its sequel's ending theme. This announcement marks a major milestone in the celebration of the original TV anime's 10th anniversary, signaling that the project is moving from concept to concrete production details. Fans waiting for the next chapter in this unique tokusatsu-inspired series now have a confirmed musical title to look forward to.

Official Ending Theme Revealed Details

The official ending theme for the upcoming sequel is titled "Your Memory." This track was selected through a fan submission contest, highlighting the strong community engagement surrounding the franchise. The composition is credited to OFANOBU, while the vocal performance is delivered by Sora No Umi. This specific musical release is part of the broader promotional efforts celebrating the 10th anniversary of the original series debut.

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New Creative Team and Production Studio

The sequel will be produced by a collaborative team including Kasagi Labo, Oshi, and GENCO. Toru Takahashi serves as the director for the project, guiding the creative vision. The animation production is handled by Studio M2, which brings technical expertise to the visual realization of the story. This production structure ensures a high standard of quality for the anticipated release.

Different Creative Direction and Characters

This new installment will take a completely different narrative route compared to its predecessor. The series will shift its focus away from the original characters, meaning fans should not expect the return of the fan favorites from the first season. Instead, the story introduces a whole new group of characters, specifically those within the maritime forces. This drastic change suggests a fresh start for the franchise rather than a direct continuation of previous plotlines.

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New Plot Centered on Maritime Forces

The narrative core of the sequel involves a new conflict driven by the kidnapping of an American journalist. The maritime forces are depicted as making their move in response to this international incident. The plot does not appear to be directly connected to the events or characters of the first series, which originally dealt with a strange gate opening to a fantasy world and the subsequent war with the JDSF. This new storyline offers a distinct separation from the 2015 series that initially captivated audiences.

Release Timeline and International Prospects

The sequel is scheduled for release sometime in 2027, though no concrete date has been set. There have been no potential international release plans revealed officially yet. However, given the worldwide scale of the promotions conducted thus far, an international release seems likely. The original series can still be streamed on Hulu, but the new season will stand on its own merits with its new cast and setting.