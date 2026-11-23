Ssense has today unveiled its 2026 satirical holiday campaign, app takeover and new microsite designed for the holiday shopping season.

on Monday unveiled its 2026 holiday campaign, app takeover and new microsite built specifically for the trickiest people to shop for.holiday message this year is all about personality and the specific character traits that drive our customer behaviors and preferences.

We wanted to celebrate our customers, in classic Ssense, with a fun holiday roast. By capturing the hyper-specific details that make our shoppers feel unique and yet instantly recognizable to each other , we wanted to show our customers that we see them, and know them,” Camille Gilbert-Trepanier, Ssense’s senior director, marketing and creative operations, told WWD.

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She added that Ssense’s microsites play into its overall approach of creating digital experiences that engage the customer through creative experimentation and storytelling.

“The microsites translate the identity of a particular brand, artist or collaboration into a digital experience, rather than presenting products in a conventional e-commerce format. The experimentation we create with our microsites is brought to life by our design and creative technology teams, whose work allows us to push the boundaries of our digital experience,” she said.

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In the past this could be seen through the company’s 20th anniversary, celebratory Ssensexx site, featuring a capsule of 20 products designed in collaborations with brand partners like New Balance, Martine Rose and Rick Owens, as well as through its microsites that have showcased and expanded brand worlds like Paula’s Ibiza by Loewe, its Burberry Imaginary Cities collaboration and Maison Margiela’s archive, history and collections. The company also partnered with artist Tom Sachs on an exclusive collection and microsite that coincided with his “Space Program: Rare Earths” exhibition in Germany.

Gilbert-Trepanier said the casting reflects Ssense’s core principles of working with people who reflect its community and are authentically themselves.

“Chris Black just launched his Hanover collection with us, and has such a distinctive point of view on culture, so he was a very natural fit. And Jean-Luc just beams with personality; his charm is so infectious and shines through on set. Memphy DJ’d at our recent Salon des Refuses pop-up in Paris, and as soon as we met her, we knew it wouldn’t be just a one-off partnership.

Olivia is the ultimate fashion ‘It’ girl we needed for this campaign, and her unscripted, authentic reactions to each question card on set really brought the concept to life. ” This also plays into Ssense’s understanding of its customers of not only what they are purchasing, but how they express themselves through style, what designers they love and want to discover, and their favorite trends.

“We have an incredible assortment of thoughtfully curated products, many of which customers might not otherwise come across, so we used this as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on those hidden gems and help customers find something new on our platform. Ultimately, we wanted to create a holiday experience that feels distinctly Ssense: rooted in our point of view on fashion, informed by our customer, and designed to inspire discovery,” Gilbert-Trepanier said.

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Designed to flip the script on predictable, static gift roundups, the new microsite walks shoppers through culturally relevant, wittily toned question-and-answer prompts that lead to curated edits across six different difficult-to-shop-for archetypes.

“The six archetypes are loosely based on key Ssense customer behaviors. The creative team took those insights and developed six fully fledged characters with very specific personality traits based on people we all know,” Gilbert-Trepanier said.

The archetypes include The Modern Streetwear Snob, with brands including Amiri, Essentials and Martine Rose; The Quiet Luxury Sophisticate, who lives in brands like Jil Sander, Lemaire, Sophie Buhai and more, and The Wellness Freak, who desires new sportif products from Kye, Literary Sport and Veilance. In addition, for the Carrie Bradshaw in your life, see The Trend Whisperer archetype, while The Opulent Minimalist, who shares values with the Quiet Luxury Sophisticate, enjoys the contemporary styles of Khaite, Bottega Veneta, Alaia and Margiela.

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