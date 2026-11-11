SS United States Towed to Florida for Record-Breaking Artificial Reef

The decommissioned SS United States will be sunk off Florida's panhandle on Feb. 19, 2025, creating the world's largest artificial reef to boost tourism and marine life.

The historic SS United States will be towed to a reef site off Florida's panhandle on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, as part of a $13.5 million project that will create the world's largest artificial reef.

Project Overview and Technical Details

Officials in Okaloosa County purchased the 990‑foot‑long liner in 2024 after decades of storage and failed restoration attempts. The ship will be sunk about 25 miles southwest of Destin‑Fort Walton Beach, between Panama City and Pensacola, where it will settle on the Gulf floor in Okaloosa County.

Also read SS United States to Be Sunk Off Florida as World's Largest Artificial Reef

Preparation work has taken place in Alabama, where crews have stripped the vessel of hazardous materials and secured it for the voyage. The sinking will take place from Philadelphia's Delaware River, with the ship towed to the Gulf under the supervision of the SS United States Conservancy and Okaloosa County officials.

The location contains roughly 500 other artificial reefs that already support marine life. When the SS United States settles, it will form a complex habitat that is expected to attract fish such as tuna, marlin and swordfish, while opening new diving and fishing opportunities for the region.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Support

"Our goal was to make sure the vessel didn't end up lost forever," said David Lawrence, a board member of the SS United States Conservancy. The Conservancy has long advocated for the ship's preservation and is partnering with county officials to repurpose the liner as a reef.

Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon highlighted the economic benefits, stating that the collaboration would "create a tourism economy that will benefit the state and the entire Northwest Florida region."

Other supporters include marine biologists and local tourism executives who cite the reef's potential to boost revenue from divers and anglers in a region that already hosts around 500 reefs.

Legacy of the SS United States and Future Impact

Commissioned in 1952, the SS United States made more than 800 trans‑Atlantic crossings and set a speed record on its maiden voyage, averaging 36 knots (41 mph). Over 3,000 workers built the liner in Virginia during 1950‑51, and it has carried celebrities and presidents, including Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton in 1968.

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After retiring in 1969, the ship docked in Philadelphia until 2024. The reef project will preserve its legacy by turning the vessel into a living monument, providing habitat and a tourist attraction while preventing the ship from becoming scrap metal.

Live streaming of the sinking event will be made available for fans and marine enthusiasts worldwide, offering a real‑time look at the historic transition from ocean liner to reef. The event is scheduled to conclude by mid‑March, with the SS United States expected to settle and begin welcoming marine life within weeks.