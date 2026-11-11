SS United States to Become Largest Artificial Reef Off Florida

The famed SS United States will be sunk in February, creating the world's biggest artificial reef near Destin and boosting tourism and fishing in North‑West Florida.

The SS United States, an iconic ocean liner that once held the trans‑Atlantic speed record, will be deliberately sunk on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to become the world's largest artificial reef off Florida's panhandle.

Preparation and Sinking Logistics

Okaloosa County officials, who bought the vessel for $13.5 million in 2024, have transferred the 990‑foot ship from Philadelphia's Delaware River to Alabama. Crews in Gulf‑Coast Basin have stripped the ship of hazardous materials, sealed timber, and engineered it to sink in a controlled manner 25 miles southwest of Destin, between Panama City and Pensacola, on the ocean floor of the Gulf of Mexico.

Also read SS United States Sunk off Florida Coast to Create World's Largest Artificial Reef

The sink will be broadcast live as a public event. Captain David Lawrence of the SS United States Conservancy said the goal was "to make sure she wasn't lost forever." The company was founded to preserve the ship's heritage and now aims to turn the wreck into a thriving marine habitat.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Economic Impacts

Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon stated that the project "will foster amazing adventures for generations of visitors and create a tourism economy that will benefit the state and the entire Northwest Florida region."

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Local divers and commercial fishermen anticipate a surge in dive traffic and new fishing opportunities. Acting spokesperson Nick Tomecek noted that the reef will join roughly 500 existing reefs in the area, making the waters near Destin a prime location for tuna, marlin and swordfish.

Legacy and Transformation of a Maritime Icon

The SS United States sailed for the first time in 1952, completing more than 800 trans‑Atlantic crossings before decommissioning in 1969. The vessel has hosted presidents, Hollywood stars and ordinary travelers, making it a symbol of American engineering. Its average speed of 36 knots on the maiden voyage still holds the fastest line‑ship record.

Undated attempts to convert the ship into a hotel or cruise vessel failed, leaving the vessel docked in Philadelphia from 1996 to 2024. The new plan will convert it into a reef, preserving its legacy in a form that benefits marine ecosystems and local businesses alike.

Future Developments and Monitoring

Once the ship sits on the seafloor, marine biologists will monitor coral colonization and fish population growth. The state will manage the site, designating it for regulated recreational diving and sustainable fishing. The project confirms Florida's commitment to marine conservation while boosting the regional tourism economy.