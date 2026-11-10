SS United States to Be Sunk Off Florida as World's Largest Artificial Reef

The SS United States is set to be sunk off Okaloosa County, Florida, on Wednesday, forming the world's largest artificial reef a day ahead of schedule.

The SS United States will be sunk on Wednesday off the coast of Okaloosa County, Florida, where it will become the world's largest artificial reef. Organizers moved the sinking up by one day from the originally scheduled Thursday because of weather conditions. The historic ship will rest on the ocean floor after having been towed to the Florida Panhandle in 2024.

The Wednesday date coincides with Veterans Day, which falls on November 11. Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin linked the timing of the event to the national holiday. The ship is best known for shattering the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952.

Also read SS United States Departs Mobile for Florida Reef Sinking

SS United States Sinking Plan Off Florida

The SS United States will meet its final resting place on the ocean floor off Okaloosa County, Florida, on Wednesday. The sinking was originally planned for Thursday, but organizers moved it up one day because of what they described as heavy winds and unsafe weather. The change means the reef creation will take place a full day earlier than the schedule first set.

Before its journey south, the ship sat along Delaware Avenue near the Walt Whitman Bridge in Philadelphia. The vessel was retired in 1969 and remained docked in that location until it was brought to Florida in 2024. Once submerged, the former ocean liner will become the world's largest artificial reef, a designation that places it far beyond any similar project in size.

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The ship's career began with a record-setting performance on the Atlantic. Its 1952 maiden voyage shattered the transatlantic speed record, a achievement that remains central to how the vessel is remembered. That legacy is a major reason the sinking has drawn attention from maritime history observers and local residents alike.

Officials Explain the Decision to Move the Date

Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin said the weather forced a change in plans but also gave the event a more meaningful timing. In indirect terms, Goodwin said the county viewed the new date as a chance to honor the men and women who served the nation. He tied the sinking to Veterans Day and to the legacy of the ship itself.

Goodwin's remarks framed the schedule change as a positive outcome rather than a setback. Organizers cited heavy winds and unsafe conditions as the reason for moving the event up by one day. The decision prioritized safety over the original Thursday timetable, according to the stated reasoning.

Because the weather was the central trigger, the county did not present the change as a matter of preference. The Wednesday date was chosen as a direct response to conditions at sea. The shift keeps the project on track while aligning the ceremony with a national observance.

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Next Steps for the SS United States Reef

Viewers can watch the sinking live starting at 2 p.m. The livestream is available on the free FOX LOCAL app, on the FOX 29 YouTube page, or through the live player embedded in the original coverage. Those options allow audiences far from Florida to follow the event in real time.

The reef's creation marks the final stage of the ship's long journey from Philadelphia to the Gulf coast. After decades of inactivity following its 1969 retirement, the vessel will now serve a new purpose as marine habitat. The project will be recognized as the world's largest artificial reef once the ship settles on the ocean floor.

For residents of Okaloosa County and boaters in the region, the sinking will create a permanent underwater structure off the Florida Panhandle. Organizers have not indicated any further changes to the schedule beyond the move to Wednesday. Anyone planning to observe the event should check the FOX 29 coverage for updates on the 2 p.m. broadcast.