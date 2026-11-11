SS United States to be scuttled off Florida Panhandle as artificial reef

The historic SS United States will be sunk in a planned reef project off the Florida Panhandle, attracting divers and supporting marine life. The $13.5 million plan removes the ship from Philadelphia and creates a new tourist attraction.

The SS United States, once the fastest passenger ship on the Atlantic, is being towed down the Delaware River and will sink Wednesday off the coast of the Florida Panhandle. The 990‑foot vessel is slated to rest on the Gulf of Mexico floor at a depth of about 180 feet, just shy of 60 feet below the surface, making it accessible to both experienced and novice divers.

Preparations for the Scuttling Project

Organizers removed the ship's 65‑foot smokestacks ahead of the sinking, intending to repurpose the metal for a new museum that will celebrate the vessel's legacy. Jack Tomcek, spokesperson for Okaloosa County, confirmed that federal environmental and explosives regulations prevented the use of explosives in scuttling the ship, which instead relied on flooding the hull via open valves and pre‑cut tanks. The crew also opened 10‑by‑10‑foot holes in the decks and removed over 400 porthols to ensure the ship would sink evenly.

Also read SS United States to Be Sunk Off Florida as World's Largest Artificial Reef

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Significance

David Lawrence, a board member of the SS United States Conservancy, emphasized the importance of preserving the ship's historical value, saying the goal was to prevent it from becoming scrap metal. The conservancy, dedicated to protecting the vessel, worked closely with city officials and marine scientists to design the reef plan. The ship, which made it across the Atlantic more than 800 times, once cradled Hollywood icons such as Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, and even hosted President John F. Kennedy and former King Edward VIII.

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Impact on Tourism and Marine Life

The scuttling project is part of a $13.5 million effort to boost local tourism by attracting divers and fishermen to the area. The final resting place lies about 25 miles southwest of Destin, between Panama City and Pensacola, a location that already hosts over 500 artificial reefs. Marine biologists anticipate that the new reef will attract tuna, marlin and swordfish, enriching the local fishing industry.

What Comes Next for the Vessel and the Community

With the sinking scheduled for Wednesday, officials plan to monitor the site's stability and the health of the marine ecosystem over the coming months. The project will also include a museum built from the removed smokestacks, offering visitors an educational experience. Local businesses anticipate increased patronage as the new dive site becomes a popular destination for marine enthusiasts.