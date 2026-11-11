SS United States Sunk to Serve as World's Largest Artificial Reef

The former ocean liner SS United States will be submerged near Destin, Florida, creating the world's largest artificial reef to boost tourism and marine life.

The historic SS United States, once the fastest trans‑Atlantic liner, will be sunk off the Florida panhandle on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to become the world's largest artificial reef. The 990‑ft vessel will rest 25 miles southwest of Destin ‑Fort Walton Beach, between Panama City and Pensacola, in Okaloosa County.

Project Details and Purpose

The $13.5 million project was launched after Okaloosa County officials purchased the ship in 2024 to give it a new purpose following more than five decades of idle time. The SS United States spent nearly 30 years docked on Philadelphia's Delaware River before being towed to Alabama, where crews prepared it for its new role as an artificial reef.

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When the ship settles on the Gulf floor, it aims to attract divers and fishing enthusiasts while providing a habitat for tuna, marlin and swordfish. The plan also seeks to add a new anchor point to a region already home to about 500 artificial reefs, boosting the local tourism economy and providing a long‑term marine ecosystem benefit.

Stakeholder Perspectives

David Lawrence, board member of the SS United States Conservancy, emphasized that the goal was to prevent the ship from ending in scrap metal, instead preserving its legacy as a maritime landmark. Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon highlighted the collaboration's potential to create "amazing adventures for generations" and strengthen the Northwest Florida tourism market.

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The SS United States' past includes crossings of the Atlantic over 800 times, a trans‑Atlantic speed record still standing, and passengers such as President John F. Kennedy, Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor. The vessel was decommissioned in 1969 and had seen unsuccessful proposals from a hotel magnate and Norwegian Cruise Lines before finally being repurposed.

Impact and Future Steps

The sinking will be live‑streamed, allowing fans worldwide to watch the historic ship lay to rest. Officials expect the reef to enhance marine biodiversity, attract recreational fishing, and draw tourists to the Destin‑Fort Walton Beach area. The project also aims to preserve a piece of American engineering heritage while creating a sustainable marine habitat that will benefit the Gulf ecosystem for decades.

As the SS United States begins its final voyage from Philadelphia's Delaware River through New Jersey into the Gulf, the region anticipates a significant boost to tourism and marine life, marking the end of an era for the iconic vessel and the start of a new chapter for Florida's coastal waters.