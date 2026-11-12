SS United States Sunk in Gulf of Mexico to Become Largest Artificial Reef

The historic SS United States was deliberately sunk off Florida's coast on Wednesday to become the world's largest artificial reef, ending its era as the fastest ocean liner.

The historic ocean liner SS United States completed its final voyage beneath the waves on Wednesday, sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. This deliberate scuttling operation transforms the vessel from the once fastest ship on the seas into the world's largest artificial reef. The $13.5 million project aims to create a new habitat for marine life while attracting divers and fishing enthusiasts to the Florida Panhandle.

SS United Sinking Mechanism and Timeline

The sinking process began on a cloudy Wednesday afternoon and concluded slowly due to complex engineering requirements. Crews filled 128 fuel and lubricant tanks with water to ensure the 990-foot (302-meter) vessel settled evenly on the ocean floor. Nick Tomecek, a spokesperson for Okaloosa County, confirmed that this specific step took longer than the initial one-hour prediction. The ship rested in approximately 180 feet (55 meters) of water, with its top deck positioned about 60 feet (18 meters) below the surface to allow access for inexperienced divers.

Also read SS United States Sunk to Serve as World's Largest Artificial Reef

Historical Significance and Passenger Legacy

Launched in 1950 and 1951, the SS United States holds a unique place in maritime history as a technological marvel built by more than 3,000 workers in Virginia. During its maiden voyage in 1952, it crossed the Atlantic at an average speed of almost 41 mph (66 kph), breaking the record set by the RMS Queen Mary by 4.5 mph (7.2 kph). Famous passengers including Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy rode aboard. Susan Gibbs, the granddaughter of the ship's designer, noted that the vessel represents national pride and resilience.

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Competing Views on Marine Conservation Efforts

Stakeholders view the sinking as a necessary evolution for preservation, avoiding the fate of becoming scrap metal. Coleen O'Malley, president of Coleen Marine, the company executing the sinking, described the ship as an amazing entity that did not lay down easily. Federal environmental rules prevented the use of explosives, necessitating the water-filling method to control the descent. More than 500 artificial reefs currently exist in nearby waters, with the USS Oriskany, launched in 1950, previously holding the title for the largest reef in the region.

Real-World Impact on Tourism and Markets

The location of the wreck, approximately 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Destin, places it between Panama City and Pensacola for optimal diver accessibility. The project is designed to boost local tourism by creating a premier destination for underwater exploration and sport fishing. Tuna, marlin, and swordfish are expected to inhabit the steel structure, supporting the local fishing economy. Organizers plan to use the removed 65-foot (20-meter) smokestacks to anchor a new museum celebrating the ship's legacy in the future.