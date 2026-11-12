SS United States Sunk as World's Largest Artificial Reef

The SS United States, the former record-breaking ocean liner, was deliberately sunk off the Florida coast on Wednesday to become the largest artificial reef in the world.

The SS United States, a legendary retired passenger liner that once held the prestigious Blue Riband for transatlantic speed, officially ceased its existence above water on Wednesday when it was deliberately sunk off the coast of Florida. The 1,000-foot vessel now rests at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico, 180 feet beneath the surface in an upright position, marking the culmination of a complex project to transform it into the world's largest artificial reef.

Deep Sea Habitat Creation

The sinking operation concluded at 10 p.m. ET after hours of a slow, controlled descent that allowed the massive structure to settle gently onto the ocean floor. Measuring almost 1,000 feet from bow to stern, the liner is significantly longer than the Titanic and serves as a deep-sea playground for divers, fish, and other aquatic life. The hundreds of rooms, corridors, and elevator shafts within the hull are now accessible to marine ecosystems, providing a unique habitat in the deep waters.

Also read SS United States Sunk off Florida Coast to Create World's Largest Artificial Reef

Creating this underwater environment required precise engineering to ensure the ship did not capsize or turn over during its final journey. The Coleen Marine team, a marine engineering contracting company specializing in artificial reefs, led the preparation for more than 18 months. They repaired holes and irregularities in the hull and cleaned much of the rusted exterior to create a welcoming environment for marine species while maintaining the ship's original design and recognizability.

Historical Significance and Legacy

Susan Gibbs, chair of the SS United States Conservancy board, expressed mixed emotions regarding the vessel's fate, citing both grief and gratitude for the legacy of the ship designed by her grandfather, William Francis Gibbs, more than 70 years ago. The liner took its maiden voyage in 1952, shattering the trans-Atlantic speed record and earning the Blue Riband, a title it held for over 60 years. It also possessed the capability to transport 14,000 troops for 10,000 miles without refueling, though it was never utilized for military purposes during its service life.

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The ship carried notable passengers throughout its career, including Harry Truman, Walt Disney, Marilyn Monroe, Walter Cronkite, and a young Bill Clinton. Before its eventual sinking, the Conservancy attempted to save the vessel by transforming it into a hotel or museum but faced insurmountable legal and financial hurdles. These challenges led to the sale of the ship to Okaloosa County, Florida, in 2024, which ultimately decided on the sinking as the most viable option for preservation.

Implementation of Sinking Plan

Okaloosa County engaged Coleen Marine to execute the technical aspects of the sinking, recognizing the difficulty of submerging a vessel designed to stay afloat. Coleen O'Malley, the president and co-founder of Coleen Marine, explained that the primary challenge was not flooding the ship but ensuring air escaped from the structure completely. The team carefully managed this process to guarantee the liner sank straight down, preserving its integrity as a landmark underwater feature.

Susan Gibbs and Coleen O'Malley both attended the event at the coast of Destin and Fort Walton Beach to witness the final moments of the SS United States. The successful placement of the liner in the Gulf of Mexico ensures that while the physical ship is gone, its structure continues to serve the public as an environmental and recreational asset for years to come.