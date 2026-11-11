SS United States Sunk as World's Largest Artificial Reef

The historic SS United States is now the world's largest artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico, preserving maritime history while boosting local diving tourism.

The SS United States has officially transformed into the world's largest artificial reef after being scuttled in the Gulf of Mexico. This historic ocean liner, which once held the title for the fastest transatlantic crossing, now rests on the seabed off the Florida Panhandle. The sinking occurred on Wednesday, marking the culmination of a dedicated preservation effort that spans several decades.

Preserving Maritime Legacy Through Scuttling

David Lawrence, a board member of the SS United States Conservancy, emphasized that the primary objective was to ensure the vessel would not be lost forever or scrapped. The $13.5 million project successfully prevented the ship from becoming scrap metal by converting it into a permanent underwater attraction. Organizers removed the 65-foot smokestacks during preparation, intending to anchor them later as part of a new museum celebrating the ship's legacy.

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Technical Preparation and Safety Measures

Federal environmental regulations prohibited the use of explosives to sink the vessel, forcing officials to rely on controlled flooding techniques. Nick Tomecek, spokesperson for Okaloosa County, explained that workers removed pipes connected to boiler cooling systems and opened valves to allow seawater to flood the hull. Additionally, teams cut 10-foot by 10-foot holes in the decks and removed more than 400 portholes to facilitate rapid submersion without dangerous detonations.

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Historical Significance and Notable Passengers

Built by over 3,000 workers in Virginia between 1950 and 1951, the SS United States set a speed record that stood for decades. Its maiden voyage featured an average speed of almost 41 miles per hour, surpassing the previous record held by Britain's RMS Queen Mary. The ship carried prominent figures including President John F. Kennedy, Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, and a young Bill Clinton before he became president.

Impact on Local Diving and Tourism Economy

The ship will settle approximately 25 miles southwest of Destin in about 180 feet of water, with its top deck positioned 60 feet below the surface. This depth allows inexperienced divers to visit the site, supporting efforts to make the area the best diving destination in the world. Susan Gibbs, granddaughter of the ship's designer, expressed joy at saving parts of her family's legacy through this innovative conservation method.