SS United States Successfully Becomes World's Largest Artificial Reef Off Florida Coast

The historic SS United States ocean liner has been intentionally sunk off the coast of Florida's panhandle, transforming into the world's largest artificial reef. Officials confirmed the vessel sits upright at 180 feet deep, creating a new dive destination and scientific research site for marine ecosystems.

The SS United States, once celebrated as the fastest ocean liner in the world, has officially completed its final voyage and settled onto the ocean floor off the coast of Florida's panhandle, marking a historic transition from a vessel of transport to the world's largest artificial reef.

Newly released footage captures the dramatic and meticulous efforts of the crew as they prepared the legendary ship for this permanent resting place. The videos highlight the massive structural modifications made to the hull, including significant cutouts designed to facilitate the controlled flooding of the interior spaces. As the vessel began its descent, water was seen blasting violently from the portholes, signaling the beginning of the end for the iconic American flagship.

Also read Watch live: Historic SS United States begins sinking off Florida's coast

SS United US Settlement Process

The ship took several hours to fully submerge, a slower process than initially predicted, due to the complex task of filling 128 fuel and lubricant tanks with water to ensure the ship would rest evenly and upright on the seabed. Despite initial concerns shown in early footage where the vessel appeared to lean to one side, subsequent sonar and Remote Operated Vehicle inspections confirmed that the ship has settled correctly, lying parallel to the ocean floor at a depth of approximately 180 feet.

Officials from the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism Board and Okaloosa County expressed profound pride in the successful execution of this ambitious project. Jennifer Adams, the Tourism Director, described the deployment as a significant achievement and a testament to the expertise and collaboration of the entire team involved. She noted the emotional weight of seeing a vessel of such massive scale come to rest within mere feet of its intended location.

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Coleen O'Malley, president of Coleen Marine, the company responsible for sinking the ship, reflected on the resilience of the vessel, describing it as an amazing lady who did not lay down without a fight, much like the nation it was named after. Nick Tomecek, a spokesperson for Okaloosa County, added that the slower descent was a necessary measure to guarantee stability.

SS United States Reef Location

The event was streamed live for global audiences, allowing people to witness the culmination of years of planning, legal hurdles, and environmental assessments that brought this project to fruition. The successful sinking has positioned Okaloosa County as a leader in sustainable tourism and marine conservation, setting a precedent for large-scale artificial reef deployments. The new artificial reef is located at coordinates 30 07.148' N, 86 46.755' W, roughly 22 nautical miles off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

It is expected to become a major hub for marine biodiversity and scientific research. The uppermost deck of the sunken liner rests at a depth of 60 feet, making it accessible to divers of various skill levels and attracting tens of thousands of visitors annually. The reef integrates with over 580 existing artificial reef sites in the region, supporting a diverse array of marine life including sea turtles, grouper, snapper, marlin, mahi mahi, and tuna.

SS United States Scientific Potential

Beyond its recreational and tourism value, the SS United States offers a unique opportunity for marine science. Alex Fogg, the Natural Resources Chief for Destin-Fort Walton Beach, emphasized that the sheer scale of the ship allows researchers to study how large-scale structures transform and support ecosystems over time. This scientific potential, combined with the planned on-land museum and visitor center, ensures that the legacy of the SS United States will continue to inspire and educate for generations to come.

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The project was completed on Veterans Day 2026, a date chosen to honor the nation the ship named and those who have defended it, providing a fitting and respectful conclusion to the remarkable story of America's Flagship.