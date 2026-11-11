SS United States Sinks to Form World's Largest Artificial Reef

The former ocean liner SS United States is being scuttled off Florida's Panhandle in a $13.5 million project that will create a reef for fish and divers.

The SS United States, an ocean liner longer than the Titanic and once the fastest ship on the seas, was headed toward its final resting place on the floor of the Gulf of Mexico, where it will become the world's largest artificial reef. The vessel floated under a cloudy sky off the coast of the Florida Panhandle near Destin, Florida, ahead of a controlled sinking that officials described as a long-planned $13.5 million project. The scuttling was streamed live online, and the ship was set to be sent down by Coleen Marine, the company contracted for the work.

The project is designed to attract more divers and fishing enthusiasts to the area while creating a habitat for tuna, marlin and swordfish. It also ensures that a ship once considered a technological marvel will not be broken down for scrap metal. The vessel made its maiden voyage in 1952, according to the source material, and its final journey marks the end of its long history at sea.

Also read The SS United States: From Record-Breaking Liner to Artificial Reef

How the Controlled Sinking Will Work

The SS United States will sink without explosives because federal environmental and explosives rules bar Okaloosa County, Florida, and its contractor from using them, according to Nick Tomecek, the county's spokesperson. Instead, the ship will be flooded through a planned process. Concerns about inclement weather prompted officials to move the sinking up by a day.

Crews prepared the ship in several ways. The SS United States had pipes that pulled seawater into tanks as part of the system that cooled its boilers, and those tanks were removed so that once the valves are opened, water will flood the hull. Workers also cut 10-foot by 10-foot (3-meter by 3-meter) holes in the decks and removed more than 400 portholes.

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The liner is expected to take 40 minutes to slip beneath the water. It will sink in about 180 feet (55 meters) of water, with its top deck about 60 feet (18 meters) below the surface. That depth is shallow enough that inexperienced divers can visit. The wreck will settle about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Destin, between Panama City and Pensacola.

Officials and Organizers Defend the Plan

Tim Mullane, a Navy veteran and chief operating officer of Coleen Marine, said that the company is not destroying anything. In a video aired online by local officials, Mullane said the ship will serve a second life. He also described the huge funnels as works of art, and organizers removed the 65-foot (20-meter) smokestacks in preparation for the sinking, with plans to use them to anchor a new museum that celebrates the ship.

Susan Gibbs, the granddaughter of the ship's designer, offered a more personal view. She said that the SS United States really embodies and expresses this country's best, and that the ship represents pride, resilience, strength and beauty. Her remarks framed the sinking as a tribute to the vessel's legacy rather than an ending.

Officials have pointed to the reef's recreational value as a central reason for the project. The area is expected to draw more divers and anglers, while the sunken structure is intended to serve as a home for marine life. Supporters of the plan argue that this outcome preserves the ship's story while giving it a new purpose underwater.

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Ship's Storied Past and Legacy Impact

The SS United States crossed the Atlantic more than 800 times and carried passengers including Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor. Other notable travelers included Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy, as well as Britain's former King Edward VIII. In 1968, a young Bill Clinton took the ship when he went to Oxford University, decades before he was elected president.

On its first voyage, more than 3,000 workers had helped build the ship in 1950 and 1951 in Virginia. The trip carried 1,700 passengers, including an Associated Press reporter and Truman's daughter, Margaret. The ship's average speed for that trip was almost 41 miles (66 kilometers) per hour, beating the record set by Britain's RMS Queen Mary in 1938 by 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) per hour. The record was set even though the journey ended in a full gale that reached 69 miles (111 kilometers) per hour.

At 990 feet (302 meters), the SS United States is 108 feet (33 meters) longer than the Titanic. The ship was decommissioned in 1969, and attempts by a hotel magnate and Norwegian Cruise Lines to use it never got the vessel back afloat. From 1996 until recently, it sat along a dock in Philadelphia before its journey south to the Gulf.