SS United States Sinks Off Florida to Become World's Largest Artificial Reef

The historic SS United States sank off Okaloosa County, Florida, transforming into the world's largest artificial reef to boost local tourism and marine conservation efforts.

The SS United States, once the fastest passenger liner in the world, sank in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday off the coast of Okaloosa County, Florida. After decades of deterioration and waiting, the vessel will now rest as the world's largest artificial reef. This event marks the definitive end of an era for maritime history and the beginning of a new chapter for the region's coastal tourism industry.

The sinking operation began when crews removed plugs in the ship's hull, allowing seawater to fill the structure without the use of explosives. Despite hours of initial delays, the final moments proceeded rapidly as the ship tilted onto its side and dipped below the waves in just five hours. The process created a bittersweet coda to the era of gleaming behemoths that crossed the seas in elegant fashion.

Also read SS United States Sinks to Form World's Largest Artificial Reef

Okaloosa County tourism director Jennifer Adams stated that the project is expected to generate significant economic benefits by attracting thrill-seeking tourists. The county has sunk hundreds of artificial reefs, and Adams noted that the nearly 1,000-foot-long liner is now the centerpiece of that collection. She described the SS United States as the biggest reef project the county has undertaken to date.

These reefs currently bring roughly $10 million to $12 million in annual economic benefits to the county. Adams expects these figures to climb as visitors come to explore the unique underwater attraction, which was sold to the county for $1 million in 2024. She added that the county aims to recoup this initial investment within a couple of years through increased visitor spending.

Advertisement

Wreck diver and maritime enthusiast Karen Flynn described the decision to turn the ship into a reef as a dignified solution compared to watching it rust at the dock. Her Maryland-based club, Atlantic Wreck Divers, booked tickets for the event just days after the sinking date was announced. Flynn noted that their club has dove everything around the world, viewing this as a unique new destination.

Flynn highlighted that the location is ideal for recreational divers. The ship rests just over 20 nautical miles from the city of Destin, ensuring that its upper decks remain within safe diving limits while preserving the grandeur of the vessel. Federal regulators and marine life considerations were also central to the placement strategy to ensure long-term viability.

Susan Gibbs, head of the SS United States Conservancy, expressed a complex mix of sorrow, gratitude, and pride regarding the sinking. Her grandfather, William Francis Gibbs, designed the ocean liner, which was the pride of the American transportation industry after World War II. Gibbs noted that her grandfather loved the ship more than his own family.

For Gibbs, seeing the ship transformed into an artificial reef feels complicated but necessary. She emphasized that this path offers a more respectful conclusion than the alternative of demolition or long-term decay at a docking port. Her organization sold the liner for a fraction of its original cost, prioritizing preservation over profit.

Okaloosa County plans to sink five or six additional artificial reefs following the SS United States. Economist Andrew Ropicki from the University of Florida suggests the region now has a critical mass of these planned shipwrecks, though he warns of potential diminishing returns if visitor interests shift.

Advertisement

Ropicki calculated that visits to just a few of those reefs generated almost a billion dollars in annual economic benefits in broader regional data. While he believes the area can capture more tourism dollars, the risk of market saturation remains a concern for local officials and economic analysts alike.

Despite the risks of market saturation, local officials believe the unique nature of the SS United States will continue to draw crowds seeking both marine education and recreational diving opportunities in the Florida Panhandle. The ship's hull was stripped of toxic materials to fulfill promises to federal regulators and marine life.

For now, however, Adams hopes the sight of such a unique ship below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico is enough to draw crowds. The transformation was designed to appeal to tourists, marine life, and regulators simultaneously. This strategic approach aims to sustain long-term interest in the region's underwater attractions.

Flynn believes the underwater view will be spectacular, particularly looking out over the bridge and seeing the nose of the bow. The preservation of these grand architectural elements allows divers to experience the ship's historic scale. This visual impact is expected to be a key driver for future tourism growth in the area.