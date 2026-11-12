SS United States Sinks in Gulf of Mexico to Become Largest Artificial Reef

The historic SS United States ocean liner was deliberately sunk off the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. The $13.5 million project aims to create the world's largest artificial reef for divers and marine life.

The historic SS United States ocean liner completed its final journey on Wednesday, settling at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. Organizers deliberately sank the vessel to transform the once-luxurious behemoth into the world's largest artificial reef. This controlled sinking marks the end of an era for the ship that was longer than the Titanic and crossed the Atlantic more than 800 times.

Controlled Sinking Process and Timeline

SS United US sank in approximately 180 feet of water, with its top deck positioned about 60 feet below the surface. This depth allows inexperienced divers to access the site located about 25 miles southwest of Destin. The project, costing $13.5 million, aimed to attract diving enthusiasts while creating a habitat for tuna, marlin, and swordfish. Organizers initially predicted the sinking would conclude within an hour, but the process extended into the night due to technical requirements. Officials moved the event up by a day due to concerns about inclement weather.

Also read SS United States Sinks to Form World's Largest Artificial Reef

Technical Preparations and Structural Modifications

Workers filled 128 fuel and lubricant tanks with water to ensure the ship rested evenly on the ocean floor. Nick Tomecek, a spokesperson for Okaloosa County, stated that this specific procedure took longer than anticipated. Federal environmental and explosives rules prevented the use of explosives to scuttle the vessel. Prior to the sinking, crews removed the 65-foot smokestacks, which will anchor a new museum celebrating the ship. Additional preparations included cutting 10-foot by 10-foot holes in the decks and removing more than 400 portholes.

Historical Significance and Distinguished Passengers

The SS United States set a transatlantic speed record during its maiden voyage in 1952 from Virginia. It traveled at an average speed of almost 41 mph, beating the RMS Queen Mary record by 4.5 mph despite gale-force winds. Famous passengers included Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, and Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy. Bill Clinton also rode the ship to Oxford University in 1968 before his election as president. Susan Gibbs, the granddaughter of the ship's designer, described the vessel as embodying national pride, resilience, strength, and beauty.

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Ecological Impact and Future Accessibility

More than 500 artificial reefs currently exist in the waters near the sinking site off the Florida Panhandle. The largest previous artificial reef was the USS Oriskany, an aircraft carrier scuttled in 2006 near Pensacola. Experienced divers can visit both the SS United States and the Oriskany in the same day. Coleen O'Malley, president of Coleen Marine, described the ship as an amazing entity that did not lay down easily during its descent. The sinking ensures the ship will not become scrap metal, preserving its legacy as a technological marvel of the mid-20th century.

Decommissioning History and Preservation Efforts

The ocean liner was decommissioned in 1969 after serving as a premier mode of transatlantic travel. Previous attempts to repurpose the ship as a hotel or cruise liner by a hotel magnate and Norwegian Cruise Lines were unsuccessful. From 1996 until recently, the vessel sat along a dock in Philadelphia. More than 3,000 workers originally helped build the SS United States in 1950 and 1951. The new museum planned around the removed smokestacks will highlight the ship's historical importance and its journey from a fast ocean liner to a marine conservation site.