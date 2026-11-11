SS United States Sinks as World's Largest Artificial Reef in Gulf of Mexico

The SS United States has been sunk off Florida to become the world's largest artificial reef, preserving maritime history while boosting local diving tourism.

The SS United States, a historic ocean liner once celebrated as the fastest on the seas and longer than the Titanic, began its final journey Wednesday toward the floor of the Gulf of Mexico. Officials from Okaloosa County, Florida, described the event as a controlled sinking designed to fulfill a long-planned $13.5 million project aimed at creating the world's largest artificial reef.

Controlled Sinking Process Details

The vessel floated placidly under a cloudy sky off the coast of the Florida Panhandle before submerging without the use of explosives. Federal environmental regulations prevented the use of detonators, so workers prepared the hull by removing pipes that pulled seawater into boiler-cooling tanks. They also cut 10-foot by 10-foot holes in the decks and removed more than 400 portholes to ensure water would flood the structure once valves were opened.

Also read Memories sail on as SS United States becomes world’s largest artificial reef

Smaller boats surrounded the liner for hours as it prepared to slip beneath the surface. The process was expected to take approximately 40 minutes to complete. Organizers had moved the sinking up by one day due to concerns about inclement weather, ensuring the ship settled safely in the designated zone.

Stakeholder Positions and Preservation Plans

Tim Mullane, chief operating officer of Coleen Marine, emphasized that the operation was not destruction but rather a transformation. He stated in an online video that the ship would serve a second life rather than becoming scrap metal. The company is responsible for sending the vessel to the ocean floor, marking the end of decades of uncertainty regarding its fate.

Advertisement

Susan Gibbs, granddaughter of the ship's designer, expressed pride in the preservation efforts. She noted that the liner embodies pride, resilience, strength, and beauty. While the main vessel sinks, organizers have removed the 65-foot smokestacks, which will be used to anchor a new museum celebrating the ship's legacy.

Historical Significance and Passenger Legacy

Built between 1950 and 1951 by more than 3,000 workers in Virginia, the SS United States crossed the Atlantic more than 800 times. Its maiden voyage in 1952 carried notable passengers including Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy, as well as Britain's former King Edward VIII. Hollywood stars like Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor also traveled aboard during its service years.

In 1968, a young Bill Clinton took the ship to Oxford University, decades before his presidential election. Passengers enjoyed lavish dinners featuring caviar, roast duckling, smoked ox tongue, and Calf's Head en Tortue. The vessel maintained its speed record even when facing a full gale that reached 69 miles per hour during its first trip.

Real-World Impact on Diving Tourism

The ship will settle in approximately 180 feet of water, with its top deck about 60 feet below the surface. This depth allows inexperienced divers to visit the site, which is located about 25 miles southwest of Destin, between Panama City and Pensacola. The area already hosts more than 500 artificial reefs, including the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier scuttled in 2006.

Advertisement

Nick Tomecek, the county spokesperson, noted that experienced divers could visit both sites in the same day. The project aims to attract more divers and fishing enthusiasts to the region, supporting local marine tourism. Larger tuna, marlin, and swordfish are expected to inhabit the new underwater structure, enhancing the ecosystem.