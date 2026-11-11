SS United States Sinking Artificial Reef Florida

The SS United States is being sunk off Destin-Fort Walton Beach to create the world's largest artificial reef, preserving history while boosting marine life.

For over fifty years, the SS United States remained anchored in Philadelphia, a dormant giant of maritime history. On Wednesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Okaloosa County in Florida initiated the final phase of its transformation into the world's largest artificial reef. The historic ocean liner was towed to the ocean floor outside of Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fla., marking the end of an era for the vessel that once held the transatlantic speed record.

Historical Significance and Retirement

The SS United States earned global fame as the fastest ocean liner ever built. It set the transatlantic speed record during its maiden voyage in 1952 and has retained that title for more than seven decades. Financial losses driven by high oil costs and a shift toward air travel led to its retirement in 1969. The ship served as a reserve vessel for the U.S. Navy until 1978 before passing through several private owners.

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After numerous failed restoration attempts, the vessel was docked in Philadelphia in 1996. It remained there until 2025, when Okaloosa County's Tourist Development Department purchased it with the specific intent of creating an artificial reef. This decision preserved the legacy of the aluminum-hulled ship while addressing the environmental concerns associated with its long-term decay on the Delaware River.

Journey and Environmental Preparation

The transition from a museum piece to a submerged habitat required a complex logistical operation. The ship embarked on a two-week journey covering 1,800 nautical miles to Mobile, Ala., pulled by a tugboat at an average speed of 6 mph. During this transit, the crew navigated high winds, waves ranging from 14 to 16 feet, and dense fog. The captain had to increase speed to avoid a severe storm surge since no port of refuge was available until Alabama.

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Upon arrival in Alabama, the SS United States underwent a rigorous yearlong preparation process to ensure ecological safety. Government agencies conducted extensive testing to remove toxic elements that could harm Florida's aquatic ecosystem. This involved emptying and cleaning all 128 fuel tanks, removing the ventilation system, and stripping all exterior exfoliating paint. Special attention was given to polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB), a toxic substance banned by the EPA in 1979, which was found in materials like the exterior floor covering.

Museum Preservation and Structural Modifications

Not all components of the historic liner were discarded during the decontamination process. Okaloosa County saved significant artifacts for a planned museum dedicated to the SS United States in Florida. The SS United States Conservancy, the nonprofit developing the museum, confirmed the preservation of both 65-foot funnels, which were the tallest ever installed on a ship. Additional saved items include the radar mast, propeller, and various portholes.

To facilitate future exploration by divers and aquatic life, workers removed parts of the aluminum hull and superstructure. These structural changes allow for greater accessibility within the ship's interior. The careful removal of hazardous materials and selective preservation of key features ensures that the site will serve both recreational diving purposes and historical education for years to come.

Sinking Procedure and Future Impact

The actual sinking, or deployment, began around 2 p.m. on Wednesday and was livestreamed for public viewing. Rather than using explosives, crew members blasted water into ship compartments to flood the vessel safely. This method minimizes risk for observers and crew while ensuring the ship lands upright on the ocean floor. Local officials oversaw the procedure as part of a joint effort reported by the Gulf and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

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Weather permitting, the sinking process is expected to take approximately two and a half hours. The SS United States will rest at a final depth of 180 feet, joining over 580 existing artificial reefs in the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area. The upper deck will be reachable at 55 feet, making the site accessible to both beginner and technical divers immediately upon completion.

Once settled, the ship will provide a new habitat for local fish species. Over time, it is expected to attract larger recreational fish such as red snapper and grouper. Organisms are anticipated to begin colonizing the structure within a few months. The full development of the reef ecosystem is projected to take between three and five years, cementing the SS United States' legacy as a vital component of Florida's marine environment.