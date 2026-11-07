SS United States set to become artificial reef in Okaloosa County after last-ditch challenge fails

A last-ditch effort to stop next week’s sinking of the SS United States failed Friday when a federal judge in Florida denied a request for an injunction to block the project.

PENSACOLA, Fla.. - A last-ditch effort to stop next week’s sinking of the SS United States failed Friday when a federal judge in Florida denied a request for an injunction to block the project.

U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers ruled that the “docket is void of a verified complaint and/or any affidavit attesting to the truthfulness of the facts set forth in the complaint and motion. ” Rodgers also wrote that the SS United States Preservation Foundation, which filed the suit, failed to recognize the “substantial expense” associated with berthing, mooring and docking a vessel as large as the SS United States.

Also read Former Bexar County veterans services director sues county, claims retaliation led to firing

In addition, the judge wrote, the plaintiff failed to propose a bond amount to cover the expenses. The foundation on Friday filed a new motion for a temporary restraining order and an affidavit of Carlos Camacho Jr., the organization’s co-founder. The historic ocean liner has been in Mobile since March 2025 for a deep cleaning to get it ready to become the world’s largest artificial reef.

Okaloosa County, which bought the vessel, plans to deploy the ship on Nov. 12 . The SS United States Preservation Foundation filed a lawsuit this week. Camacho argued, among other things, that sinking the ship risks an environmental disaster.

Advertisement

“There’s a possibility of having a serious potential for a Superfund site out in the Gulf, and Gulf seafood could be a risk,” he said. But Okaloosa County spokesman Nick Tomecek said the project will go on as planned. He said the ship will be towed from Mobile on Monday. Tomecek said some of the tanks on the ship already have been filled with water.

On the morning of the Nov 12, more tanks will be filled. Tomecek said the sinking will take about 45 minutes to sink and that the wreck will be open to divers the next day. He said the county expects it to draw many thousands of visitors a year.

“The news about this artificial reef has gone worldwide,” he said. “So we’re gonna see visitors to this area that we’ve never seen before just because of the ship. There’s a lot of folks interested not only in having a great wreck to dive but learning about the history of the ship and all the memories that were made aboard the vessel. ”