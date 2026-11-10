SS United States Begins Final Journey to Become Gulf Artificial Reef

The historic ocean liner SS United States left Mobile for Okaloosa County, where it will be sunk to form what officials call the world's largest artificial reef.

The SS United States, a former transatlantic ocean liner, departed Mobile, Alabama, on Monday under tugboat power to begin its transition into an underwater destination. The ship had spent the last 20 months in Mobile undergoing cleaning before its planned sinking. Okaloosa County, Florida, leaders describe the vessel's future role as the world's largest artificial reef, and they hope it will draw thousands of scuba divers and other tourists to the Gulf.

The move marks the final chapter of a ship that once carried passengers across the Atlantic Ocean in luxurious style. Local officials have framed the sinking as a way to give the historic vessel new purpose after years of sitting idle.

Also read SS United States Departs Mobile for Florida Reef Sinking

Deployment Timing and How the Sinking Will Work

Okaloosa County moved the deployment date from Thursday to Wednesday, Nov. 11, because forecast heavy winds and unsafe weather conditions were expected on Thursday. Deployment operations are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, according to the county.

A sendoff ceremony that had been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday has been canceled. Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin has invited the public to AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar in Destin to watch a livestream of the event on the big screen, starting at noon, with the actual deployment beginning at 1 p.m. at sea.

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Crew members towed the ship down the Mobile River and into Mobile Bay on Monday. Observers on the shore at Bayfront Park on Mobile Bay said the vessel was too far away to get a clear view, although many residents had come out to see it pass.

Supporters and Opponents Weigh the Sinking

Supporters in Okaloosa County argue that the ship was too far deteriorated to renovate and reopen for tours. They noted that the vessel sat for years in the Port of Philadelphia, and they say the sinking will give it a new life as a reef.

Opponents, including preservationists, environmentalists, and members of the New York City Council, tried to stop the move. They argued that sinking the ship poses environmental risks and that the historic liner deserved a better fate than being stripped of its funnels and turned into undersea wreckage. They also said steps should have been taken to renovate it and open it to the public.

The SS United States Foundation filed two separate civil actions last week in an attempt to block the sinking. A federal judge in Florida turned away the second of those challenges over the weekend, for a second time.

Warren Jones, a member of the board of directors of the SS United States Conservancy, watched the ship closely from aboard the Perdido Queen and said he felt mixed emotions. He described the passengers on the Perdido Queen as an eclectic group, with some having sailed on the ship, others having only recently learned of it, and many holding connections of different kinds.

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Memories and the Planned Fort Walton Beach Museum

Organizers plan a museum in Fort Walton Beach to tell the story of the ship, although that project is still in the early planning stages. Jones said organizers have already gathered 10,000 objects from the vessel, including the 38,000-pound stem anchor.

Jones has a personal link to the liner, recalling a trans-Atlantic trip he took on it when he was 8 years old. He said he has had many family memories tied to the ship, including from giving tours aboard it in past years, and that he still sees its beautiful lines even with the funnels gone.

Benjamin Sonier, a Louisiana resident who was in Mobile for his mother-in-law's birthday, watched the ship leave port and described the moment as a once-in-a-lifetime sight. He said he had read about the SS United States but did not realize it was in the Port City until he arrived, and he called it the fastest cruise liner in the world, at 44 miles an hour.

Gwen Ainsworth, who has seen the vessel up close on past paddleboard cruises, said the history of the ship and the stories of families who sailed on it as children made the farewell feel important to her. A photo she took of the ship now hangs in the Lupercalia Art Society in downtown Mobile.