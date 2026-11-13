SS United States Becomes World's Largest Artificial Reef Off Florida Coast

The SS United States officially rests on the Gulf floor off Destin-Fort Walton Beach. Officials confirm the historic liner sits upright at 180 feet deep, creating a massive new artificial reef.

The SS United States has officially entered a new era as an artificial reef structure located on the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. The historic vessel now sits approximately 22 nautical miles off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Florida. This location places the ship roughly 180 feet below the ocean surface. Officials confirm that the massive liner, once celebrated as the fastest ocean liner in the world, now holds the title of the largest artificial reef globally.

Deployment Mechanics and Crew Actions

Crews executed a complex preparation process to ensure the vessel sank safely and evenly. The operation involved filling 128 fuel and lubricant tanks aboard the ship with water. This specific step was critical to ensure the massive structure would rest evenly on the ocean floor. Nick Tomecek, a spokesperson for Okaloosa County, noted that the ship was so large that this process extended the sinking time significantly.

Also read SS United States Sunk as World's Largest Artificial Reef

Although organizers initially predicted the entire operation would conclude in one hour, the process took several hours. Coleen O'Malley, president of Coleen Marine, described the slow descent as the ship fighting to stay afloat. She stated that the vessel was designed not to sink and would not lay down without a fight. The dramatic final moments showed the ship leaning on its side before disappearing into the dark water.

Stakeholder Reactions and Official Statements

Jennifer Adams, Tourism Director, expressed pride in the successful deployment of the project. She highlighted that seeing a vessel of this size come to rest upright within feet of its intended location was a testament to the team's expertise. Early sonar and Remote Operated Vehicle inspections confirmed that America's Flagship is sitting upright. Officials regard the precise placement as a significant achievement in maritime engineering.

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The tourism board for Destin-Fort Walton Beach streamed the event on their website for public viewing. Newly released video footage shows crews making massive cutouts to allow water to flood the hull efficiently. The footage captures the final moments as water blasts out of the portholes and the vessel is swallowed by the Gulf. This visual documentation serves as the last look for many spectators before the ship vanished completely.

Ecological Impact and Marine Science Goals

Destination officials emphasize that the project creates a one-of-a-kind attraction for the local destination. The 990-foot long vessel joins more than 580 artificial reef sites in the region. This expansion aims to support the growth of an underwater ecosystem for various marine species. Expected inhabitants include sea turtles, grouper, snapper, marlin, mahi mahi, and tuna.

Alex Fogg, Natural Resources Chief for Destin-Fort Walton Beach, described the deployment as an opportunity to advance marine science. He noted the sheer scale of the SS United States presents a rare chance to study large-scale artificial reefs. Several organizations will monitor how the structure transforms and supports marine ecosystems over time. This scientific focus sets Okaloosa County apart as a leader in the tourism industry worldwide.

Public Access and Future Tourism Prospects

Tourism officials now expect tens of thousands of visitors to explore the new underwater attraction. The reef will be accessible to divers of various skill levels due to its strategic depth. The uppermost deck rests at a depth of just 60 feet. This accessibility allows a broad range of enthusiasts to witness the historic ship firsthand.

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Plans also include a planned museum and visitor center on land to complement the dive site. Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin highlighted that the milestone culminates years of planning. He stated that the deployment honors those who defended the nation named after the ship. The event marks a fitting end to the vessel's service as it transitions to its role as a marine habitat.