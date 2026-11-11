SS United States Becomes World's Largest Artificial Reef Off Florida Coast

The iconic SS United States sinks off Florida's panhandle to become the world's largest artificial reef, boosting tourism and marine life in Okaloosa County.

The SS United States, once celebrated as the fastest ocean liner in history, is officially transitioning into a new role as the world's largest artificial reef. This historic vessel will sink off the coast of Florida's panhandle, marking the end of its decades-long journey from maritime icon to underwater habitat. The deployment targets the Gulf floor approximately 25 miles southwest of Destin-Fort Walton Beach, situated between Panama City and Pensacola within Okaloosa County.

Historic Vessel Transforms Into Underwater Habitat

After being retired for more than 50 years and surviving several failed restoration attempts, the ship was purchased by Okaloosa County officials in 2024 to ensure its preservation through a new purpose. The 990-foot-long vessel spent nearly three decades docked along Philadelphia's Delaware River waterfront before departing last year for Alabama, where crews prepared it for this final voyage. The $13.5 million project aims to create a substantial home for tuna, marlin, and swordfish while attracting divers and fishing enthusiasts to the region.

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Record-Breaking Speed And Historical Significance

Built by more than 3,000 workers in Virginia during 1950 and 1951, the SS United States holds a distinguished place in American maritime history. During its first voyage from New York to Europe on July 3, 1952, the ship achieved an average speed of almost 41 miles per hour, besting the record set by Britain's RMS Queen Mary in 1938 by 4.5 miles per hour. This achievement occurred despite facing a full gale with winds reaching 69 miles per hour, which was strong enough to blow a ping pong table off the deck.

Strategic Location Enhances Diving Tourism

Once settled, the SS United States will rest at a depth of about 180 feet, but its height ensures the top decks remain approximately 60 feet from the surface. This unique depth profile makes the site accessible and attractive to both novice and experienced divers seeking an engaging experience. The location is also strategically positioned about 12 nautical miles away from the USS Oriskany, another popular dive destination sunk in 2006, adding to the area's appeal.

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Community Investment Drives Economic Growth

Nick Tomecek, spokesperson for Okaloosa County, noted that approximately 500 artificial reefs are already located in the waters near where the SS United States will rest. This density of dive sites supports a robust local economy driven by tourism and recreational activities. The county's investment in the ship reflects a broader strategy to leverage historical assets for long-term economic benefits and environmental stewardship.

Live Coverage Of Final Deployment Phase

The sinking of the SS United States will be live streamed for fans and supporters worldwide to witness this significant event. Action News reporter John Paul will capture the proceedings, providing detailed coverage of the operation as it unfolds. Susan Gibbs, granddaughter of the ship's designer, emphasized that the vessel embodies pride, resilience, strength, and beauty, representing the country's best values even in its final resting place.