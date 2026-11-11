SS United States Becomes World Largest Artificial Reef in Gulf of Mexico

The historic SS United States has been sunk off Florida to become the world's largest artificial reef, preserving the ship's legacy while creating a new dive site for tuna and marlin.

The SS United States, the ocean liner once recognized as the fastest on the seas, began its final journey on Wednesday toward the floor of the Gulf of Mexico. This historic vessel, measuring 990 feet and surpassing the Titanic by 108 feet, is now being transformed into the world's largest artificial reef. The controlled sinking was conducted off the coast of Destin, Florida, under cloudy skies, marking the culmination of a long-planned initiative to preserve the ship's legacy while boosting marine tourism in the region.

Core Details of the Sinking Project

Officials described the operation as a controlled scuttling rather than a destruction, aiming to fulfill a $13.5 million project designed to attract divers and fishing enthusiasts to the area. The SS United States will rest in approximately 180 feet of water, with its top deck positioned about 60 feet below the surface. This depth is shallow enough to allow inexperienced divers to safely visit the site, which is located about 25 miles southwest of Destin, between Panama City and Pensacola. The sinking process took approximately 40 minutes, with smaller boats floating around the massive liner as it slipped beneath the water without the use of explosives.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Preservation

Tim Mullane, the chief operating officer of Coleen Marine and a Navy veteran, emphasized the preservation aspect of the project in online video statements. Mullane stated, We are not destroying anything, explaining that the liner will serve a second life as a home for marine species such as tuna, marlin, and swordfish. Susan Gibbs, the granddaughter of the ship's designer, expressed her happiness that parts of the vessel are being saved, calling the removed 65-foot smokestacks works of art that will anchor a new museum. Nick Tomecek, the spokesperson for Okaloosa County, noted that federal environmental rules prevented the use of explosives for the scuttling.

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Historical Significance of the Vessel

Before its final dive, the SS United States held a prestigious place in maritime history, having crossed the Atlantic more than 800 times since its maiden voyage in 1952. The ship carried high-profile passengers including Hollywood icons Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, as well as Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy. In 1968, a young Bill Clinton sailed on the liner while attending Oxford University, decades before his election to the presidency. The vessel's first voyage set a speed record, averaging almost 41 miles per hour, which beat the previous record set by the RMS Queen Mary by 4.5 miles per hour, even while navigating a full gale reaching 69 miles per hour.

Real-World Impact and Future Plans

The transformation of the SS United States into an artificial reef is intended to complement the more than 500 existing reefs in the waters near the sinking site. Previously, the largest artificial reef in the area was the 2006 scuttling of the USS Oriskany, an aircraft carrier launched in 1950 that measured 911 feet in length. The proximity of the two sites allows experienced divers to visit both locations in a single day. Organizers have removed the ship's boiler-cooling tanks and cut holes in the decks to facilitate the sinking, ensuring the hull floods properly when valves are opened. This initiative aims to establish the area as a premier diving destination while honoring the resilience and strength embodied by the ship's designer's granddaughter.