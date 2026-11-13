SS United States Sinks Off Florida Coast to Become World's Largest Artificial Reef

The historic SS United States has been intentionally sunk to become the world's largest artificial reef. Officials confirm the vessel sits upright 180 feet below the surface off the Florida Panhandle for marine tourism and science.

The historic ocean liner SS United States has officially completed its final voyage and settled on the seabed, becoming the world’s largest artificial reef. The vessel now rests approximately 22 nautical miles off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in the Gulf of Mexico. This intentional sinking marks the culmination of years of planning to give the legendary ship a second life as a marine habitat and tourist attraction.

Newly released video footage reveals the intricate preparation work by crews and the dramatic final moments of the vessel’s descent into the water. Officials confirmed that the deployment was a significant success, with early sonar scans and Remote Operated Vehicle inspections showing the ship upright. The American Flagship settled within feet of its intended location despite leaning slightly during its final moments underwater.

Also read World's largest artificial reef: SS United States sinks near Florida

Jennifer Adams, the Tourism Director, expressed immense pride in the team’s achievement. She stated that seeing a vessel of this magnitude come to rest upright is a testament to the collaboration and expertise involved. Adams noted that the successful deployment allows the nation’s flagship to find a new home and share its remarkable story with the world.

The 990-foot-long historic vessel sits roughly 180 feet below the surface at coordinates 30 07.148' N, 86 46.755' W. This positioning places the former fastest ocean liner in the world at a depth accessible to divers. The uppermost deck is located at just 60 feet, making the structure reachable for enthusiasts of various skill levels.

Organizers initially predicted the sinking process could be completed in as little as one hour. However, the historic ship, which was originally designed to be unsinkable, took several hours to fully submerge. Explosives were not allowed to be used in the sinking of SS United States, requiring a careful, slow process to ensure safety and stability.

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Coleen O’Malley, president of Coleen Marine, the company responsible for sinking the ship, described the vessel as amazing and resilient. She noted that the ship did not lay down without a fight, much like the amazing nation she was named after. This resistance was partly due to the complex preparation required to ensure the ship rested evenly on the ocean floor.

Nick Tomecek, a spokesperson for Okaloosa County, explained that the slower-than-expected descent was caused by crews filling 128 fuel and lubricant tanks aboard the ship with water. This meticulous process ensured the vessel maintained stability as it sank. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach tourism board streamed the event live on its website, allowing viewers to witness the massive cutouts created in the hull.

The footage captured water blasting out of the portholes before the ship was finally swallowed by the Gulf. The water went still as the historic vessel disappeared into the darkness. This visual spectacle highlighted the massive scale of the operation and the precision required to sink such a large structure safely.

The deployment of the SS United States represents a major milestone for the local economy. It introduces a one-of-a-kind attraction to the region’s existing artificial reef system. Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin emphasized that this project sets the county apart as a leader in the global tourism industry.

Tourism officials now anticipate that tens of thousands of visitors will travel to the area to explore the new reef. They also plan for an on-land museum and visitor center dedicated to the ship’s history. The attraction aims to boost local businesses and solidify the region’s reputation as a premier diving destination.

By joining more than 580 existing artificial reef sites in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, the SS United States aims to support the growth of an underwater ecosystem. This expansion is expected to draw enthusiasts from around the world to witness the iconic vessel. The shallow depth of the upper decks ensures accessibility for a wide range of divers.

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Beyond tourism, the 990-foot vessel offers unprecedented opportunities for scientific discovery. Several organizations are studying how large-scale artificial reefs develop and support marine ecosystems. Alex Fogg, Natural Resources Chief for Destin-Fort Walton Beach, highlighted that the sheer scale of the ship presents a rare chance for research.

Fogg noted that this research aims to advance marine science on a level never before experienced. The new reef is expected to thrive as a habitat for a diverse array of species. Officials expect to see sea turtles, grouper, snapper, marlin, mahi mahi, and tuna inhabiting the structure.

Being larger than the Titanic, the deployment creates a unique environment for ecological study. The project allows scientists to monitor how such massive structures influence marine biodiversity and ocean health. This scientific component adds a layer of importance to the site, transforming it into a living laboratory.

The choice of date for the final voyage was symbolic, with the sinking occurring on Veterans Day 2026. Goodwin noted that this timing honors those who defended the nation whose name the ship bears. It serves as a fitting tribute to the veterans who served America.

Adams concluded that the American Flagship has found a fitting new home. She invited the world to share in the next chapter of her remarkable story. The transition from ocean liner to artificial reef marks a permanent legacy for the SS United States and the communities that worked to preserve it.

Once voyaging Hollywood stars, presidents, and a king, the ship now serves a new purpose. Tourism officials hope the new attraction will honor its past while supporting its future. The event marks a new era for the historic liner, ensuring its preservation for generations to come.