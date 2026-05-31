SS United States-America's Superliner Post Addresses Reefing Plan and Scrap Value

The SS United States-America's Superliner has addressed the reefing plan and scrap value on its Facebook page, stating that scrapping has never been the primary objective of the County's efforts. The post also addresses misinformation being circulated by two organizations opposing the reefing project.

The SS United States-America's Superliner post on its Facebook page Saturday, May 30 addresses reefing plan and scrap value . To bring this discussion back to the facts, and as page administrator Mike Strasbaugh often states, back onto the rails, it is necessary to address several matters that have been widely misrepresented regarding the reefing plan for the SS United States and recent comments made by county officials concerning scrap value .

The issue of scrap value will be addressed only briefly, as scrapping has never been the primary objective of the County's efforts. Over the past several weeks, two organizations actively opposing the reefing project have engaged in a sustained campaign of misinformation aimed at undermining public confidence in both the County and its contracted partners. False narratives, misleading claims, and selective presentation of information have been circulated in an apparent effort to generate uncertainty and opposition to the project.

Despite these efforts, they have thus far proven unsuccessful. Verifiable facts, official documentation, and transparent reporting continue to clarify the record, and many of the claims being circulated have been shown to be inaccurate or misleading. The public deserves information grounded in fact, not speculation, fearmongering, or distortion of the record.

The objective of this statement is not to inflame divisions, but to ensure that discussion and decision-making remain grounded in evidence, documentation, and objective reality rather than rumor or misinformation. I recognize the length of this statement and appreciate those who take the time to review it in full; however, maintaining accuracy, accountability, and transparency is essential during this period of heightened public attention and competing narratives.

At present, the removal of scrap materials from the SS United States continues in Mobile, Alabama, as preparations advance toward the vessel's eventual deployment as the world's largest artificial reef off the coast of Florida. With environmental remediation now complete, work has transitioned to the removal of non-essential materials from within the ship.

This phase serves two primary purposes: improving diver safety and enhancing the vessel's internal openness to promote a more effective and biologically productive reef structure, while also supporting controlled and even flooding characteristics during final deployment. The environmental remediation phase itself has been a significant success. All identified remediated materials have been removed from the vessel, and ongoing EPA inspections continue to verify full regulatory compliance. To date, inspections and environmental reviews have been completed without issue.

Credit is due to Coleen Marine and the contracted teams involved for executing a complex, heavily regulated operation that has successfully transitioned the vessel from long-term layup to active reef preparation. At the same time, the SS United States Preservation Foundation and the New York Coalition continue their efforts to oppose and undermine Okaloosa County's reefing program.

Despite repeated public claims, statements, and campaigns aimed at stopping the project, neither organization has achieved any measurable success in halting the remediation work, stopping environmental approvals, or preventing the vessel's progression toward reefing. One individual associated with the Foundation, Carlos Camacho Jr., has repeatedly taken public shots at former supporters, researchers, historians, and individuals who had direct access to the vessel-including page administrator Mike Strasbaugh-through statements such as, Unlike others that have given up, or quit, the SS United States Preservation Foundation will continue to fight for our Queen of the Seas, or variations thereof.

What is often left unsaid is that many of the individuals Mr Camacho has chosen to attack and even target have spent years documenting, promoting, and advocating for the ship long before the Foundation's current leadership became involved after the vessel had already been sold to Okaloosa County. It is worthy to note that Mr Camacho and others associated were nowhere to be found when saving the ship actually mattered. The misinformation being circulated has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

Foundation representatives, including Carlos Camacho Jr. and Vice President Steve Perry, and Coalition Science Officer Matt Lesiw, have publicly claimed that the MARS facility in Mobile lacks the capability to scrap the vessel if necessary. That claim is demonstrably false. If the facility lacked such capabilities, the dismantling of vessels such as the former aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN-65) would not be taking place there. Likewise, claims that Okaloosa County intends to scrap the ship outright are simply untrue





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SS United States Reefing Plan Scrap Value Misinformation Okaloosa County Environmental Remediation Artificial Reef MARS Facility USS Enterprise

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