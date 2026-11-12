SS United Sinks as World's Largest Artificial Reef in Florida Waters

The historic SS United States sank off Florida to become the world's largest artificial reef in a $13.5 million project. Explore the details of this maritime preservation effort.

The historic ocean liner SS United States completed its final journey on November 11, 2026, sinking to the Gulf floor to become the world's largest artificial reef. The controlled scuttling occurred approximately 25 miles southwest of Destin, Florida, transforming the legendary vessel into a permanent underwater destination for divers and fishing enthusiasts.

Controlled Sinking Process Details

The SS United States sank in roughly 180 feet of water, with its top deck settling about 60 feet below the surface. This specific depth allows inexperienced divers to visit the site safely. Okaloosa County spokesperson Nick Tomecek explained that the descent took longer than initially planned due to the meticulous filling of 128 fuel and lubricant tanks with water. This procedure ensured the massive ship would rest evenly on the ocean floor without tilting or rolling.

Also read SS United States Sinks as World's Largest Artificial Reef in Gulf of Mexico

Historical Preservation and Engineering

Builders removed 65-foot smokestacks from the SS United States prior to the sinking to anchor a new museum celebrating the ship. The vessel was originally constructed in 1950 and 1951 by more than 3,000 workers in Virginia. It measured 990 feet long, making it 108 feet longer than the Titanic. Federal environmental rules prevented the use of explosives to sink the liner, requiring mechanical preparation instead.

Stakeholder Positions on Reef Project

Coleen O'Malley, president of Coleen Marine, described the vessel as an amazing lady who will not lay down without a fight. She noted the ship embodies the spirit of the nation she was named after. Susan Gibbs, granddaughter of the designer, stated the ship represents pride and resilience. The project costs $13.5 million and aims to create a home for tuna, marlin, and swordfish.

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Real World Impact and Future Access

The site lies between Panama City and Pensacola in waters that already contain more than 500 artificial reefs. The closest previous large reef is the USS Oriskany, scuttled in 2006 near Pensacola. Experienced divers can visit both the Oriskany and the SS United States in the same day. The ship was decommissioned in 1969 and sat in Philadelphia until recently.

Legacy of Speed and Service

The maiden voyage in 1952 averaged almost 41 mph, beating the RMS Queen Mary record by 4.5 mph. Famous passengers included Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, and Presidents Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy. Bill Clinton used the ship to travel to Oxford University in 1968. The liner will now serve a new purpose as a thriving ecosystem for marine life.