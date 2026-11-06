SS United Sinking Proceeds in Florida After Court Denies Injunction

Okaloosa County moves forward with sinking the SS United States as an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico following a federal judge's rejection of preservation lawsuits.

Okaloosa County officials in the Florida Panhandle are proceeding with plans to sink the historic 990-foot ocean liner SS United States this Thursday, marking the end of a nearly three-decade saga. The vessel, which has been anchored in Philadelphia for almost thirty years, will now become an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico after a federal judge dismissed the final legal attempt to halt the operation.

Legal Challenges to Sinking Denied

Federal Judge M. Casey Rodgers denied a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction requested by the SS United States Preservation Foundation. The foundation, led by Miami resident and co-founder Steven R. Perry, argued that the sinking would release toxic chemicals like chromium and zinc into the marine environment. They accused the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of violating the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to evaluate these environmental consequences adequately.

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The judge ruled that the plaintiffs failed to provide verified complaints or affidavits attesting to the truthfulness of their claims. Rodgers also noted the substantial expense associated with granting an injunction that would delay the project. While the judge left the door open for the Preservation Foundation to raise issues again, neither Perry nor the group responded to requests for comment following the decision.

Preservationist Arguments and Historical Context

Steven R. Perry has been a frequent presence at Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners meetings for the past two years. According to legal documents, Perry studied and conducted technical work aboard the SS United States for 35 years. He participated in a 2016 feasibility study on behalf of Crystal Cruises, an interested party at the time, but could not prevent the vessel from being sold.

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The fight to save the ship has seen numerous obstacles over the years. The SS United States Conservancy, a nonprofit led by Susan Gibbs, granddaughter of the ship's designer, attempted to repurpose the vessel for nearly thirty years. Facing the likelihood of the ship being scrapped, the Conservancy made the difficult decision in late 2024 to sell the SS United States to Okaloosa County specifically for sinking and reef conversion.

Financial Burden and Economic Outlook

Okaloosa County has spent more than $13 million to purchase and prepare the 990-foot ship for sinking. The financial burden of maintaining the vessel while it was docked in Philadelphia was even steeper, with owners spending over $40 million on rent, insurance, and feasibility studies. County officials believe the sinking will provide an economic boost, expecting hundreds of boats to view the event.

Local businesses are already capitalizing on the event. One local diving company has booked trips for this month, and additional events are planned for the week. Okaloosa County spokesperson Nick Tomecek stated that the county is not losing sleep over the legal challenges and views the upcoming sinking as a celebration rather than a loss.

Public Opinion Shifts Toward Reef Conversion

Public sentiment, including among dedicated ship enthusiasts, has largely shifted in favor of sinking the SS United States. Online communities on Facebook and Reddit, where fans share historical photos, largely agree that the window to preserve the ship as a museum has passed. Many users argue that efforts should now focus on honoring the vessel as an artificial reef.

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The SS United States Preservation Foundation's own social media pages reflect anxiety about potential delays leading to the ship being scrapped for metal. Tomecek emphasized that the SS United States is going to live for a long time in the Gulf. He confirmed that Okaloosa County will continue to do the work they promised to the public, ensuring the vessel serves a new purpose in the marine ecosystem.