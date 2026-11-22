Crews removed vegetation-eating white amur fish and drained a portion of the Consolidated Canal in Chandler on Saturday to clear storm debris and repair cracks.

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/WilcoxCrews are fixing leaks and removing debris from a Chandler canal through Dec. 24.

FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has the details. SRP is draining a 2- to 3-mile section of a Chandler canal to perform routine maintenance and fix leaks. Crews Saturday worked to relocate white amur fish, which naturally control vegetation in the canal system. Salt River Project crews are draining a section of the Consolidated Canal in Chandler to remove debris, clear built-up silt and make repairs designed to prevent water loss.

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The work is part of SRP’s routine canal maintenance program. The utility said they rotate canal dry-ups on a four-year schedule to maintain its 131-mile canal system, which delivers water to more than 2.5 million Valley residents. Before the water can be drained, however, workers must relocate one group of employees that doesn’t wear a uniform: white amur fish.

The fish are stocked in SRP’s canal system to help control aquatic vegetation, reducing the need for chemical treatments or mechanical removal.

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"They work 24/7," said Brian Moorhead, an environmental scientist with SRP. "Some of our most dedicated employees. ""They have one job, and that’s to eat. They do a great job for us.

That way, we don’t have to use a chemical or mechanically remove the vegetation," Moorhead said. Those repairs are important for preventing water from leaking out before it reaches customers.

"If there’s broken lining, some of the water can start leaking out, and then we start losing water, and we want to keep all of that so it is delivered to our customers and minimize any water loss," Moorhead said. The dry-up also gives crews an opportunity to remove debris and silt that can collect in the canal and slow water flow. Moorhead said crews sometimes find unexpected items, including construction signs, skateboards, bicycles, couches and televisions.

"We do see a lot of construction signs. Get the occasional skateboard, bicycle, couch, TV. All those things are things that should not be in the canal. And we would definitely prefer the public not to throw them into the canal, because that’s just extra debris that we have to take out.

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That debris also slows down the water flow. It’s more difficult to get into the water," Moorhead said. The closures will extend along the canal banks from near Pecos Road south to Chandler Heights.