SriLankan Airlines Flight Diverted After Lightning Strike Damages Engine

A SriLankan Airlines Airbus A330 en route to Sydney was struck by lightning, causing part of an engine to break off. The crew safely returned to Colombo, and all 223 people on board were unharmed. A replacement aircraft later completed the journey.

A SriLankan Airlines flight carrying over 200 passengers experienced a dramatic incident when it was struck by lightning mid-air, causing significant damage to one of its engines.

The Airbus A330-243, operating as flight UL606 from Colombo to Sydney, departed in the early hours of Friday, June 12th. According to passenger reports and social media posts, the crew and travelers heard a loud bang and saw sparks emanating from the rear of the left engine shortly after takeoff. The pilots, demonstrating quick decision-making, chose to abort the journey and safely returned to Colombo International Airport.

Upon landing, visual inspection revealed that a large portion of the damaged engine's exhaust nozzle was missing. Miraculously, none of the 207 passengers or 16 crew members sustained any injuries during the event. A replacement Airbus A330 was promptly arranged, departing Colombo at 5:51 am and ultimately arriving in Sydney at 8:00 pm, delaying the passengers by more than five hours past their original 2:40 pm scheduled arrival.

Passenger Kanchana de Silva praised the flight crew's professionalism, calmness, and dedication, which provided reassurance during the frightening experience. She also commended her fellow passengers for their patience and cooperation, and expressed satisfaction with how quickly the airline organized alternative travel arrangements. The incident highlights the robust design of commercial aircraft, which are built to withstand lightning strikes-an occurrence that happens on average once every one or two years per airliner.

Aircraft function as Faraday cages, allowing electrical current to pass safely through the airframe. Nevertheless, standard procedure mandates thorough post-strike inspections to identify any potential damage before the aircraft returns to service. Aviation experts note that while many lightning strikes result in no serious harm, the visible engine damage in this case warranted an immediate return to the departure airport as a precaution.

Historical precedence, such as a flight attendant's account of a Warsaw-bound aircraft that turned back after a strike, underscores the industry's conservative safety protocols, prioritizing passenger welfare over schedule adherence. The SriLankan Airlines crew's actions exemplify rigorous training and adherence to safety regulations. The aircraft involved, a 2004-built model powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 772B-60 engines, will undergo comprehensive engineering checks before being deemed fit for future flights.

This event serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of flying and the importance of contingency planning in aviation. It also demonstrates how modern aircraft design, combined with skilled pilot judgment and swift airline response, effectively manages in-flight emergencies to ensure positive outcomes for all on board





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Lightning Strike Srilankan Airlines Engine Damage Flight Diversion Aircraft Safety Airbus A330 Colombo Sydney

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