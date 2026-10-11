Ruchira Ranasingha has been stuck in the Cook Islands for three years after New Zealand and Australia repeatedly rejected her transit viSa applications, preventing her return to Sri Lanka.

A Decade of Displacement and Legal Limbo

Ruchira Ranasingha , a fifty-year-old citizen of Sri Lanka , has been stranded in the Cook Islands for three years after a series of immigration missteps and subsequent visa rejections prevented her from returning home. Her journey began in 2018 when she left Sri Lanka following the closure of her small t-shirt factory due to significant financial losses and an inability to repay loans. with her husband having passed away seven years prior from drug addiction and immense pressure from creditors, she initially moved to Hong Kong to work as a domestic caregiver. In December 2022, she traveled to New Zealand on a two-month visitor visa, where she subsequently applied for asylum baSed on threats from lenders in her home nation. She was granted an open work visa that allowed her to seek employment,but this status came with strict conditions regarding future applications.

The situation deteriorated when Ranasingha sought advice from an immigration consultancy firm called Immigration & Secretarial Services. the firm advised her to temporarily exit New Zealand to submit a fresh application for an employment visa from overseas. Acting on this guidance, she traveled to the Cook Islands. However,by leaving New Zealand while her asylum claim was still being processed, she violated the terms of her existing visa. Furthermore, her new employment visa application was rejected because asylum seekers are generally prohibited from applying for other visa categories during the processing period. This decision effectively invalidated her legal status in New Zealand and barred her from obtaining future visas from that nation.

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Border Rejections and Geographic Traps

Despite holding a ticket for a flight back to Sri Lanka, Ranasingha was denied boarding at the airport because she lacked a transit visa from Novel Zealand. She has since submitted multiple applications for transit visas through both New Zealand and Australia, all of which have been declined. New Zealand authorities stated they were not satisfied that her intention was genuinely to transit through their territory, noting that even measures such as being handcuffed or escorted wouldn't prevent her from making another asylum claim. Similarly,Australian immigration officials refused to comment on individual cases but indicated that she failed to meet the requirements of their Migration Act. These rejections have left her in a state of permanent limbo within the South Pacific archipelago.

Alternative travel routes also remain closed to her. The only other international destinations accessible from the Cook Islands are Tahiti and Hawaii, both of which require applicants to provide biometric data in person. Since Ranasingha is barred from entering New Zealand to complete this requirement,she cannot process visas for these locations. Consequently, she faces a geographic trap where no feasible path exists for her departure. Her distress is compounded by personal circumstances, including her son's upcoming wedding in November and her mother's declining health,which has resulted in frequent hospitalizations. She has expressed deep fear for her safety and well-being, stating that the stress is severely impacting her mental and physical health.

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Community Support and Diplomatic Efforts

While legally trapped, Ranasingha reports receiving unexpected kindness from the local community in Rarotonga. A hotel director has allowed her to stay free of charge in staff accommodation and residents have provided her with food and clothing. Additionally,she was gifted a sewing machine, which has enabled her to generate a small income by making garments. Despite these acts of generosity, she describes her three-year absence from family as torture and expresses despair over her situation. Her brother has conveyed that her mental state is fragile, revealing that she has suggested that if authorities will not bring her home alive, they should at least repatriate her body.

Diplomatic channels are currently active in hopes of resolving the crisis. The Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is taking all necessary steps to facilitate her return,coordinating closely with the Sri Lankan High Commission in Wellington and relevant New Zealand authorities. though,progress has been gradual and her family remains anxious about the outcome. Immigration experts have criticized the initial advice she received, labeling it as dangerous and indicative of unqualified consultants who fail to understand the risks involved. as Ranasingha continues to wait, her case highlights the complex intersection of immigration law,human desperation, and international border policies.