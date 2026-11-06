Sri Lankan Migrant Sued for £7 Million Found Go-Karting After Fabricating Disability Claims

A Sri Lankan migrant who claimed he needed round-the-clock care after detention was caught go-karting and working, leading a judge to order him to pay the Home Office's legal costs for a fraudulent £7 million lawsuit.

Vengadeswara Raw Gopalakrishnan, a Sri Lankan migrant who filed a £7 million lawsuit against the taxpayer, has been exposed for fabricating severe mental health injuries. A High Court judge ruled that the claimant deliberately staged his disability to extract money from the state, despite evidence showing he engaged in normal daily activities.

Gopalakrishnan claimed he suffered serious psychiatric injury during his detention in the UK, which supposedly left him unable to care for himself. However, video evidence and witness accounts proved he was driving, exercising, and working, directly contradicting his allegations of total incapacity.

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The Core Details of the Fraudulent Claim

Vengadeswara Raw Gopalakrishnan arrived in the United Kingdom in 2010 on a student visa that expired in 2012. He overstayed his visa and subsequently submitted an asylum claim, which was rejected in 2013. Instead of leaving, he was detained in an immigration detention centre between September 2013 and February 2014.

During his detention, Gopalakrishnan alleged he developed severe depressive illness with psychotic symptoms. He claimed these conditions persisted until 2023 and included post-traumatic stress disorder. He asserted that this mental state destroyed his ability to work, study, or manage basic personal tasks.

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His narrative included a claim that he required round-the-clock care for the rest of his life. He stated he was housebound and completely dependent on others for survival, a condition that formed the basis of his demand for £7 million in damages from the Home Office.

Stakeholder Positions and Collaborative Fraud

Reena Mathew acted as Gopalakrishnan's litigation friend, making legal decisions on his behalf. She told the court that he showed only slight improvement and required extensive daily support. Mathew claimed he could not prepare meals, leave the house alone, or manage finances and medical appointments independently.

However, the High Court found that Gopalakrishnan and Ms. Mathew had been in a relationship for more than ten years and had three children together. Mr Justice Mansfield concluded that the two acted in collusion to pursue the false damages claim. He determined they deliberately exaggerated his symptoms for financial gain.

Mr Justice Mansfield stated that the claimant knowingly participated in providing false accounts. The judge found that Gopalakrishnan feigned behavior to obtain money from the Home Office. The court viewed their joint conduct as dishonest and calculated.

Real-World Impact and Consequences

Home Office inquiry agents filmed Gopalakrishnan engaging in activities inconsistent with his claims. Between May and June of this year, agents observed him driving a car, exercising at a gym for an hour, and taking his children to school. He was also spotted visiting restaurants and taking part in a go-karting competition.

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Records revealed that Gopalakrishnan worked as a delivery driver, further disproving his allegation of total incapacitation. When presented with this footage, he offered no explanation for the inconsistencies. The evidence demonstrated he did not suffer from the serious mental health condition he alleged.

Mr Justice Mansfield ordered Gopalakrishnan to pay all of the Home Office's costs for defending the legal action. He described the waste of public resources and court time over twelve years as scandalous. The judge ruled that the sums claimed were based on fabrication and were entirely without basis.

Future Implications for Migrant Litigation

Gopalakrishnan was granted indefinite leave to remain in 2023 after being released from immigration detention on health grounds. The High Court's decision serves as a stark warning regarding the credibility of disability claims in asylum-related litigation. It highlights the rigorous evidence gathering employed by government agencies.

The case underscores the importance of verifying personal injury claims against observable reality. Mr Justice Mansfield noted that the story of total destruction would be tragic if true. Instead, the judgment confirms it was a calculated scheme to exploit the legal system.

Gopalakrishnan's fraudulent lawsuit ultimately resulted in significant financial penalties. He must now cover the costs incurred by the state in defending against a baseless claim. The ruling reinforces the judicial system's commitment to preventing the misuse of public funds.