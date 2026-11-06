Sri Lankan Migrant Jailed for Fraudulent £7m Mental Health Claim Exposed

A Sri Lankan migrant was ordered to pay legal costs after a High Court judge found he fabricated severe mental health injuries to claim £7 million from the Home Office.

A Sri Lankan migrant has been exposed for deliberately fabricating a severe mental health condition to pursue a £7 million damages claim against the UK taxpayer. The High Court ruling reveals that the claimant, Vengadeswara Raw Gopalakrishnan, was filmed engaging in normal activities such as go-karting, gym workouts, and driving his children to school.

High Court Finds Claim Fabricated

The judge ruled that Gopalakrishnan never suffered from the serious psychiatric injury he alleged. Evidence gathered by the Home Office demonstrated that the claimant does not currently have a serious mental health condition and likely never did. This conclusion directly contradicts his previous assertions of being housebound and requiring round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

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Detailed Evidence of Daily Life

Inquiry agents observed the claimant performing tasks that proved his capacity. He was seen working as a delivery driver and visiting restaurants. Online records confirmed his participation in a competitive go-karting event. These observations occurred between May and June of this year, providing irrefutable proof against his claims of total incapacitation.

Collaboration With Reena Mathew

Reena Mathew acted as the litigation friend for Gopalakrishnan, managing the legal proceedings on his behalf. The judge discovered that the pair had been in a relationship for over ten years and had three children together. Mr Justice Mansfield found that they acted together to deliberately exaggerate symptoms. They conspired to present a false narrative of devastated mental health for financial gain.

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Judgment Condemns Waste of Resources

Mr Justice Mansfield described the waste of public resources and court time over the twelve-year dispute as scandalous. The judge noted that the story of complete destruction would be tragic if it were true. He stated the conduct was dishonest by the standards of ordinary decent people. The claimant could offer no explanation for the glaring inconsistencies in his behavior.

Visa History and Legal Consequences

Gopalakrishnan arrived in the UK in 2010 on a student visa that expired in 2012. He overstayed and unsuccessfully claimed asylum in the following year. He was detained in a center between September 2013 and February 2014. He was granted indefinite leave to remain in 2023. The court has now ordered him to pay all Home Office defense costs.