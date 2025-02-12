Sri Lanka Takes Bat First Against Australia in ODI Series

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of the two-match ODI series against Australia. The series serves as preparation for the Australians ahead of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan later this month, while Sri Lanka missed out on qualifying for the tournament. Australia made several changes to their squad, resting key players like Travis Head, Josh Inglis, and Glenn Maxwell.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat in the first of the two-match one-day international series against Australia on Wednesday. The series will be a warmup for the Australia ns ahead of the Champions Trophy to be played later this month in Pakistan. Sri Lanka did not qualify for the tournament. Australia rested front-line players Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell.

Sri Lanka made one change from its last ODI against New Zealand in Auckland in January — Dunith Wellalage replaced Chamindu Wickramasinghe.Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Steve Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnso





