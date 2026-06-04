Sri Lanka Nursing Home Fire: 12 Dead, 8 Injured as Unregistered Facility Burns

A devastating fire at an unregistered nursing home in Sri Lanka has resulted in the deaths of 12 residents and injuries to eight others. The facility was overcrowded and operating without proper registration, raising concerns about safety standards and oversight.

A devastating fire at an unregistered nursing home in western Sri Lanka has claimed the lives of 12 residents and injured eight others, according to police.

The blaze erupted late Wednesday at the facility in Anguruwatota town, with 51 residents successfully rescued. Among the victims were individuals with mental illnesses who were also housed at the home. The director of the nursing home has been arrested on suspicion of causing deaths through negligence, as investigations continue. The scene at the nursing home was one of utter devastation, with Associated Press images showing the building completely gutted, its charred furniture and equipment scattered across the grounds.

Bodies of the deceased were found nearby. Local television channel Hiru captured footage of firefighters, police, and residents battling the raging inferno, with those rescued being assisted by security forces and transported to a safe location. Shockingly, the nursing home was operating without proper registration, despite housing over 70 residents in a space meant for just 15.

Chathura Mihudum, director of the National Secretariat for Elders, revealed that the facility had been previously warned to comply with laws and guidelines but failed to do so. Government officials had visited the institution before, instructing management to adhere to regulations, although the specifics of these instructions remain unclear.

The tragedy has raised serious questions about the oversight and regulation of such facilities in Sri Lanka, with many calling for stricter enforcement of safety standards to prevent similar incidents in the future





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Sri Lanka Nursing Home Fire Unregistered Facility Safety Standards Oversight

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