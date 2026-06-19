Sri Lanka Faces Severe Dengue Outbreak Amid Monsoon and Post-Cyclone Conditions

Sri Lanka is experiencing a severe dengue outbreak with cases nearly doubling in early June compared to April. The surge is linked to unplanned urbanization and damage from Cyclone Ditwah, threatening to overwhelm health facilities.

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka have surged dramatically during the current monsoon season , with authorities attributing the sharp increase to unplanned urbanization and the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah , which struck the island nation in late November.

According to data from the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU), the number of dengue cases almost doubled from 5,651 in April to 10,638 in just the first two weeks of June. Dr. Prashila Samaraweera, a consultant community physician and NDCU spokesperson, noted that the spike became evident after the cyclone, pointing to increased mosquito breeding sites and high entomological indices.

With last year's total at 51,000 cases, the infection rate has risen steeply, raising concerns that this year's figures could approach the 2019 outbreak, which saw over 105,000 patients. The western region, including the commercial capital Colombo, accounts for more than half of the cases, with Colombo alone reporting 9,429 infections. Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa warned that a further rise could severely strain public hospitals.

In response, authorities have launched a special cleanup program targeting schools, homes, construction sites, and public buildings, set to continue until next Monday. Mosquito control operations, including fumigation and insecticide spraying, are being carried out by Medical Officer of Health (MOH) teams across Colombo and other affected areas to curb the spread of the disease





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Dengue Outbreak Sri Lanka Monsoon Season Cyclone Ditwah Mosquito Control Public Health National Dengue Control Unit

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