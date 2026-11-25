Ireland Women suffer a disappointing defeat in the final of the Emerging Nations Trophy as they fall to a six-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in Ajman.

ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy final, AjmanDalzell 24, Little 15; Sandeepani 4-13Ireland Women suffered a disappointing defeat in the final of the Emerging Nations Trophy as they fell to a six-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in Ajman.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first, with Ireland enduring a difficult start which they failed to recover from. Advertisement Two of those wickets came in the first three overs, with Irish captain Gaby Lewis out in the first over and Lara Mitz in the third. Louise Little exited in the seventh over after providing 15 runs off 17 balls including two fours with Amy Hunter , Laura Delany and Abbi Harrison following soon after.

Also read Alex Consani Is The Ultimate Vice City Girl In All Emerging Designers

Georgina Dempsey managed 13 runs before she was run out by Vishmi Gunaratne, with Sandeepani then taking the next two wickets from Cara Murray and Ireland's top scorer Alana Dalzell, who managed 24 runs from 25 balls. When Kia McCartney exited, Ireland were all out for just 96 by 19.3 overs and Sri Lanka surpassed that target in just 12.4 overs to claim a comfortable win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sri Lanka made a steady start but lost Sanjana Kavindi and captain Harshitha Samarawickrama, who failed to register any runs, in consecutive deliveries from McCartney in the fifth over. They were on just 69-4 by the ninth over as Murray claimed two more wickets from Gunaratne and Kaushini Nuthayangana, but Imesha Dulani then led their charge.

She registered an unbeaten 44 off 25 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes while Kavisha Dilhari also added an unbeaten 16 from 10 balls as Sri Lanka finished with 99-4 to take home the trophy.