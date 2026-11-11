Sri Lanka Approves EHang Air Taxi Tests for Commercial Launch

Sri Lanka grants EHang a license to test its EH216-S electric air taxi in Colombo, with commercial passenger services potentially launching within five months.

Sri Lanka has officially authorized Chinese manufacturer EHang to begin testing its two-seater electric air taxi, marking a significant step toward introducing autonomous passenger drone services in the South Asian nation. The Civil Aviation Authority announced the license grant on Wednesday during a flight demonstration held in Colombo, signaling the country's entry into the global race for urban air mobility.

First Flight Demonstrates Autonomous Capability

The initial test flight involved the EH216-S aircraft, which performed a short vertical take-off and landing maneuver carrying Ports and Aviation Minister Anura Karunathilaka and his deputy Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku as the first passengers. This demonstration served as the practical validation of the technology before full-scale commercial operations can commence in the region.

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The successful flight confirmed that the pilotless system operates safely under local aviation regulations, allowing EHang to proceed with further trials. Officials stated that commercial services could potentially launch within five months if all regulatory hurdles are cleared and safety standards remain consistently met throughout the testing phase.

Aircraft Specifications and Technical Details

The EH216-S is designed with advanced engineering features to support urban transportation needs, including a maximum take-off weight of 620 kilogrammes. The aircraft carries twelve battery packs to power its electric motors, enabling it to operate for approximately twenty-five minutes per flight cycle.

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During this operational window, the drone taxi can cover distances of up to thirty kilometres, providing an efficient alternative to ground traffic in congested cities. These technical specifications were highlighted by authorities to demonstrate the vehicle's capability to handle typical urban transit routes without requiring traditional runway infrastructure.

Stakeholder Positions on Urban Mobility Race

Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku emphasized that Sri Lanka is joining more than a dozen countries currently working to introduce passenger-drone services. He noted that many nations around the world are actively trying to achieve this technological goal, positioning Sri Lanka as a competitive participant in the emerging aerial transport sector.

Minister Anura Karunathilaka supported the initiative by participating in the inaugural flight, showcasing government commitment to modernizing national infrastructure. His presence underscored the strategic importance of integrating cutting-edge aviation technology into the national economy and tourism framework.

Real-World Impact and Future Service Plans

Promoters of the project aim to launch an air-taxi service connecting the airport with the Colombo city centre, a journey that currently takes about half an hour by car. This route represents a high-demand corridor where time savings could significantly enhance travel efficiency for tourists and business commuters alike.

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The introduction of this service could reshape local transportation dynamics by offering a faster, quieter, and zero-emission alternative to road-based transit. As the testing phase continues, stakeholders will monitor performance data to ensure that public acceptance and regulatory compliance align with the projected timeline for commercial availability.