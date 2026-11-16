SRG: Mamdani disbands controversial NYPD unit, fulfilling campaign promise

A controversial New York Police Department unit accused of using excessive force against protesters has been disbanded, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Monday, fulfilling a key campaign promise from the mayor to separate protest policing from counterterrorism.

New York — A controversial New York Police Department unit accused of using excessive force against protesters has been disbanded, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Monday, fulfilling a key campaign promise from the mayor to separate protest policing from counterterrorism.

Along with the elimination of the Strategic Response Group, certain aggressive crowd-management tactics are now banned and new, dialogue-focused units will be established in the NYPD and the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety to ensure a coordinated response to protests, the mayor and commissioner said in a statement. The new civilian-led “Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division” will not have weapons or arresting powers and will work with a new NYPD unit – The First Amendment Support Team – to prepare for and respond to protests.

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Both units will work with a new Patrol Support Division within the NYPD staffed by vetted officers who will receive specialized crowd control management training. Mamdani’s new directive will also formally ban kettling, an often-criticized crowd control tactic in which officers surround a group of people and physically restrict them to a certain area. Tear gas and the use of long guns will also be prohibited during protests.

And responding officers will no longer be allowed to deploy pepper spray as a crowd management tool, acoustic devices will be limited to 90 decibels and the use of bicycles as weapons will only be allowed when preventing death or physical injury to an officer or another person. Related article New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference on December 9, 2025.

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A reform-minded mayor is taking over New York at a time of progress and stability for the NYPD 10 min read “During our campaign, I promised New Yorkers that we would disband the Strategic Response Group and separate counterterrorism from protest response, and today we are delivering on that promise,” Mamdani said in the statement.

“New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat. ” The reforms, which the Mamdani administration said have been under development since January, come after months of mounting criticism against the mayor from some of his most left-leaning supporters over concerns that he had not done enough to reform public safety or the NYPD.

A member of New York City Police Department's Strategic Response Group outside of the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan on May Day, May 1. Created in 2015 with a focus on counterterrorism, the NYPD’s SRG unit has drawn controversy and scrutiny as it was frequently deployed to protests. Critics have accused officers of using excessive force and militarized tactics, including during the 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations in New York City.

The unit has also drawn a high number of complaints, lawsuits and expensive legal settlements over the years. In the aftermath of the 2020 protests, the City’s Department of Investigation found the NYPD used excessive force in violation of demonstrators’ First Amendment rights and the SRG unit played a “central role” in helping to police protests at the time.

Related article New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks alongside New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch during a press conference at the New York Police Department headquarters on April 2. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani orders department-wide review of NYPD use of force policies 3 min read Supporters of the SRG, including law enforcement unions, have said the roughly 500-member unit’s specialized training makes it best equipped to handle violent demonstrations.

Mamdani’s disbanding of the SRG mirrors a legislative proposal by New York City Councilmember Chi Ossé known as the CURB Act. Ossé and Mamdani joined forces Monday to announce the changes in a social media video.

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“These reforms accomplish the key changes called for by Councilmember Ossé’s CURB Act, a bill I am proud to support,” Mamdani says in the video. “Today is about a lot more than disbanding the SRG, we are building a new approach to public safety, one where all communities can trust that their safety and fundamental freedoms will be protected.

” The Strategic Response Group’s counterterrorism functions, including heavy weapons deployments at critical infrastructure, will now be consolidated within the NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau, the mayor and police commissioner said. In a statement, commissioner Tisch expressed support for the changes, saying the new structure would preserve the NYPD’s ability to respond to serious threats while giving officers more support during protests and other major events.

Related article New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a ceremony at the NYPD Memorial Wall on Tuesday, in New York. Mamdani stands by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch amid demands for her removal 2 min read “I believe strongly that the NYPD must always be willing to examine how we operate and make improvements,” Tisch said in the statement.

“I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD’s ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat. These changes will make us a stronger, more effective department. ” The changes come as Mamdani has tried to reshape the city’s approach to public safety.

Following the implementation of the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety in March of this year, Mamdani also launched a review of NYPD use-of-force policies and changes aimed at strengthening police accountability. The administration said the new protest-response structure will be implemented without additional funding or changes to the size of the NYPD workforce.