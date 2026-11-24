The SR 536 Skagit River Bridge in Mount Vernon reopens Nov 24 at 5 p.m., restoring full traffic after accelerated repairs extended from 2027 to late 2024.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has confirmed that the SR 536 Skagit River Bridge at Division Street in Mount Vernon will fully reopen to eastbound and westbound traffic by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24. This completion of the bridge restoration project restores critical connectivity between downtown Mount Vernon and West Mount Vernon after months of significant disruption.

Accelerated Timeline Saves Years

The bridge was originally scheduled for completion in spring 2027, but the Washington State Department of Transportation accelerated the project in response to community concerns. This decision allowed the agency to complete all structural repairs in a fraction of the originally planned timeframe.

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To achieve this rapid turnaround, officials implemented a full closure of the bridge to all non-emergency traffic starting November 1. This aggressive strategy meant crews could work without the constraints of maintaining alternating traffic lanes, thereby speeding up the overall construction schedule.

Historic Restoration Details

Constructed in 1953, the bridge had not received a paint treatment since 1990, making the structural work essential for its longevity. The restoration involved comprehensive painting, repair of the driving surface, steel repairs beneath the deck, sealing of bridge joints, and the removal of the containment system that protected the Skagit River during construction.

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Crews also installed new lane markings and completed various steel repairs that were necessary to maintain the integrity of the structure. The work is designed to protect the historic infrastructure and extend its service life for many years to come.

Weather Challenges and Safety

The accelerated schedule faced obstacles from unpredictable weather conditions, which slowed work on several days. Gusts of wind created safety concerns for crews working at heights above the Skagit River, forcing temporary pauses in operations.

Despite these environmental hurdles, the project remained on track to reopen by late November. The Washington State Department of Transportation acknowledged that the full closure created hardships for residents, businesses, and daily travelers who rely on this route for access across the river.

Final Lighting and Cleanup

Crews planned to install five new LED lights on the evening of Monday, November 23, illuminating the bridge for the first time in years. This lighting upgrade marks a significant visual enhancement for the historic crossing and its surrounding area.

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After the bridge reopens to traffic on Tuesday, November 24, crews will remain in the area to finish remaining project details. This includes removing rigging from beneath the driving surface, a task the agency does not expect to affect vehicle traffic flow.